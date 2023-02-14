Firefighters battled a blaze for hours Tuesday at the small post office in Chimayó as foul winter weather — the second round of the week — set in.

Despite the crews' tireless efforts, Santa Fe County Assistant Fire Chief Martin Vigil said the post office and a residential building attached to it appeared to be total losses.

"The postmaster has been notified, and I think they will handle the rest of the postal issues for people and what their plans are to deal with that service," Vigil said.