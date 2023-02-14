Santa Fe County firefighters unload equipment Tuesday as they battle a fire at the Chimayó Post Office. About 25 people fought the blaze, believed to have been caused by a heater, throughout the day in mid-30s temperatures and snowfall. The crews worked in shifts, taking turns warming up by portable heaters.
Santa Fe County firefighters try to put out a blaze Tuesday at the Chimayó Post Office. The crews were unable to save the structure. "[Firefighters] made an interior attack, and once they got to where the fire was they observed that it had already gone into the ceiling," Santa Fe County Assistant Fire Chief Martin Vigil said.
Santa Fe County firefighters keep an eye on hotspots Tuesday as they continue to battle a blaze at the Chimayó Post Office. First responders were dispatched to the post office on N.M. 76, in a historic village that straddles the Santa Fe and Rio Arriba County line, after a call came in around 9:20 a.m. reporting the structure had caught ablaze.
Santa Fe County firefighters unload equipment Tuesday as they battle a fire at the Chimayó Post Office. About 25 people fought the blaze, believed to have been caused by a heater, throughout the day in mid-30s temperatures and snowfall. The crews worked in shifts, taking turns warming up by portable heaters.
Santa Fe County firefighters try to put out a blaze Tuesday at the Chimayó Post Office. The crews were unable to save the structure. "[Firefighters] made an interior attack, and once they got to where the fire was they observed that it had already gone into the ceiling," Santa Fe County Assistant Fire Chief Martin Vigil said.
Santa Fe County firefighters keep an eye on hotspots Tuesday as they continue to battle a blaze at the Chimayó Post Office. First responders were dispatched to the post office on N.M. 76, in a historic village that straddles the Santa Fe and Rio Arriba County line, after a call came in around 9:20 a.m. reporting the structure had caught ablaze.
Firefighters battled a blaze for hours Tuesday at the small post office in Chimayó as foul winter weather — the second round of the week — set in.
Despite the crews' tireless efforts, Santa Fe County Assistant Fire Chief Martin Vigil said the post office and a residential building attached to it appeared to be total losses.
"The postmaster has been notified, and I think they will handle the rest of the postal issues for people and what their plans are to deal with that service," Vigil said.
First responders were dispatched to the post office on N.M. 76, in a historic village that straddles the Santa Fe and Rio Arriba County line, after a call came in around 9:20 a.m. reporting the structure had caught ablaze.
When crews arrived at the scene, there was smoke coming from the building, Vigil said. He suspects the fire sparked from a heater.
"They made an interior attack, and once they got to where the fire was they observed that it had already gone into the ceiling," he said. "This is sort of a multilayer construction, and we've been really trying to get to all parts of the fire. We eventually had to bring in a backhoe to open up the roof, so it's been an all-day effort."
About 25 people — firefighters, administrators, wildland crew members and emergency management staff — fought the fire throughout the day.
With temperatures in the mid-30s and bursts of snowfall, the crews worked in shifts, taking turns warming up by portable heaters and combating the flames.
"It's been a pretty impressive effort of just how well everybody's working together in pretty brutal conditions, you know?" Vigil said.
The crews also had an incident rehab team on site to provide medical monitoring, drinking stations to keep crew members hydrated and "hot chow" for them to eat, he said.
By 4:30 p.m., the crews were breaking down hoses and getting equipment back on their trucks.
"I would imagine as night falls we'll probably get some rekindle, you know, through the night," Vigil said. "It's not unusual for this size structure to have that occur."
Cindy McKee, a Santa Fe County spokeswoman, said no one was injured in the fire.
The state fire marshal will be called in to help investigate the cause of the blaze, she added.