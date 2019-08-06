A 40-acre wildfire in Bandelier National Monument has caused two trail closures, National Park Service officials reported Tuesday.
The Alamo Fire was started by lightning Sunday afternoon and is being fueled by grass and juniper trees, the park service said in a news release.
Closed areas include the entire Burro Trail and the area between the southwest rim of Frijoles Canyon to the northeast rim of Alamo Canyon and from the Middle Alamo Trail south to the park boundary at the Rio Grande.
Marla Rodgers, a fire management officer for Bandelier and other area monuments, said the park service is letting the fire burn out due to the remote location and difficulty accessing the area. She said the rainy weather has been keeping the fire from growing and that she expects it to be extinguished in the next couple of days.
“Since we got some rain yesterday, there hasn’t been much activity, just a little bit of smoke,” Rodgers said Tuesday. “You’d have to be really looking for it to see [smoke].”
The fire is about four miles from the town of White Rock but separated by the Frijoles Creek and multiple canyons. Rodgers said no structures or archaeological sites are threatened at this time.
“It’s way in the backcountry,” she said.
The closures are temporary, Rodgers said, and the trails will be reopened once the fire is contained.
National Weather Service forecasts are predicting afternoon thunderstorms will continue throughout the week in the area.
“It looks like we’re about to get hit by rain again,” Rodgers said.