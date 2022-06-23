TAOS — Kevin Henson, who was chief of the fire department in the village of Angel Fire, has been fired after he was accused of giving alcohol to an underage worker and allowing him to drive a vehicle after drinking, Mayor Jo Mixon said in a statement.
Mixon said Henson was placed on administrative leave in May, and village officials investigated the allegations. The Village Council voted unanimously to terminate Henson but gave him an option to resign.
The worker who brought the complaint also was “found at fault” and was given the option to resign, which he did, Mixon said.
Henson could not be reached for comment.
The terminated employee, who asked to remain anonymous, said in an interview he was with Henson during a regional emergency medical services conference in Ruidoso when Henson offered him alcohol. He accepted several drinks, he said, adding Henson then let him drive a fire vehicle.
The former worker's mother, Lisa Taylor-Olson, corroborated her son's version of events and said he came home from the conference and immediately told her he had been served alcohol by Henson.
“He sent me a video the night that Henson was buying him beer, and then I never heard from him. And usually he talks to me every day," she said. "So it was kind of weird that he wasn't answering my texts or phone calls for the rest of the weekend. It's because he felt so bad about what had happened."
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.