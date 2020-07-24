If you’ve been waiting to roast marshmallows over an open fire while camping in New Mexico, you may be in luck, at least in some parts of the state.
The Forestry Division of the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department has rescinded a more than two-month-long fire ban that restricted smoking, fireworks, campfires and other types of burning on all land that isn't federal, tribal or city-owned.
Santa Fe and Carson national forests in Northern New Mexico, however, remain in Stage 2 fire restrictions, which prohibit open fires and charcoal use.
The new state order, which went into effect Friday, cited higher levels of precipitation that have decreased fire risks.
“Increased precipitation from the monsoon is beginning to quell the fire danger enough that we feel it is safe to lift fire restrictions put in place on May 13,” State Forester Laura McCarthy said. “Nevertheless, we urge continued caution because there is always a chance a wildfire can start.”
The Southwest monsoon, which affects New Mexico and other nearby areas, traditionally brings heavy rains from the beginning of July until mid-September.
The weather pattern got a late start this year and comes as most of New Mexico is in some form of drought, with the most severe conditions in the northern and eastern regions. A few areas in the central and southwestern parts of the state that weren't in drought this week remained abnormally dry, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
That could change with the onset of the monsoon rains.
“This is probably the best moisture tap we’ve seen in years," said Andrew Church, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque. "It looks like it’s going to be one of the more active monsoons we’ve seen in the last 10 years.”
Santa Fe is predicted to see daily rounds of afternoon rain and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
“It’ll be active until Tuesday, then it’ll dry out Wednesday and Thursday of next week,” Church said.
Carson National Forest will consider lifting the Stage 2 restrictions next week, spokeswoman MaryAnna Clemons said Friday. Officials at Santa Fe National Forest could not be reached for comment.
Gila and Lincoln national forests in southwestern New Mexico also have lessened fire restrictions, allowing visitors to make campfires.
