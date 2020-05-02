Firefighters on Saturday put out a small fire on the roof of Santa Fe International Hostel within minutes. No one was hurt.
The fire stopped northbound traffic on Cerrillos Road near Second Street around 1:45 p.m.
"The hostel was doing some construction on the roof and looks like some of the material started the fire," Santa Fe fire Battalion Chief Carl Crook said.
Crook said the damage was not serious.
Preston Ellsworth, founder and chairman of the hostel's board, said he was working on the roof when a spark got away from him.
"I hooked up a garden hose and was happily spraying away up there when four firetrucks and an ambulance showed up," Ellsworth said.
He said the damage was minimal, and firefighters confirmed the building was unharmed.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.