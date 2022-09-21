spotlight Feature photo Finding sure footing Photo by Luis Sánchez Saturno The New Mexican Sep 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Luke Walter, 6, navigates the terrain in the Santa Fe River next to Patrick Smith Park as his little sister, Emily, 4, follows him Wednesday. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Luke Walter, 6, navigates the terrain in the Santa Fe River next to Patrick Smith Park as his little sister, Emily, 4, follows him Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe police investigate fatal motorcycle crash on CerrillosRonchetti accuses CNN of 'lying' after network calls his crime ad deceptiveThirteen New Mexico sites renamed to purge derogatory wordValdez bike frame maker who lost foot could face fraud probeLegal Tender property will be on the market soon; restaurant to stay openThird person dead at Santa Fe jail in just over a monthSenator reports Pro Tem Stewart to FBI over leaked harassment reportRonchetti proposes constitutional amendment on abortionSanta Fe police arrest man suspected in birthday party shootingMichigan man arrested in stabbing of Taos High cross-country runner Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Magic Table Saving for the big chill James Barron Look out: The Demons are back, and they’re for real Phill Casaus There's no silver bullet in crime, but this may be silver lining Whole Hearted Parenting What do children need?