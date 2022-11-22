Deborah Romero, who has served as the secretary of the state Department of Finance and Administration for nearly three years — and whose career in state government spanned nearly five decades — is retiring.

"I'm healthy. I don't know how many more healthy years I have," Romero said Tuesday. "I want to go out and enjoy those years. I want to do fun things now — not that work wasn't fun."

Asked her age, she said, "I'm in my 60s. That's about as close as you are going to get."

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

