TAOS — A trial has again been delayed for a Rio Arriba County man accused in a high-profile murder case that has been “gathering dust” for years, as state district Judge Jeffrey Shannon put it.
Damian Herrera, 27, will remain at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute, where he is receiving treatment, until a hearing can be held to examine evidence of his mental competency, the judge ruled Monday.
Herrera was convicted in August 2021 of killing three close family members and another man in Rio Arriba County during a shocking spree in 2017. He still faces trial in the fatal shooting of 61-year-old Michael Kyte, who prosecutors say gave him a ride after he fled the family home and then ran out of gas in Tres Piedras in Taos County. Herrera is also accused of stealing Kyte's vehicle.
Delays in the Taos County case have been attributed to Herrera's competency and other factors, including the pandemic.
Herrera, who was given four life sentences for his prior convictions, was transferred to the institute in Las Vegas, N.M., after a Jan. 12 hearing in which Shannon found he was incompetent to stand trial.
The judge's initial order said Herrera would remain at the Behavioral Health Institute for no more than nine months, prosecutor Sherri Trevino said, adding he has been deemed competent and is no longer taking medication, and the institute prefers for him to be transferred to the custody of the state Corrections Department.
However, defense attorney Todd Farkas argued the state still has the burden of proving Herrera's competency. He also noted the institute provides an environment that supports Herrera's mental competency, while a prison might not.
“In November, he was at [the Corrections Department], and he was actively psychotic,” Farkas said. “So, we transfer him to BHI and, even though he’s not on medication, he appears to be competent. So, I think the environment that he’s in is very important. If the court wants to maintain competency — if he is competent — he needs to stay at BHI so we don’t move him back, and we keep playing back and forth.”
Shannon told Trevino to set a hearing for the examination of proof that Herrera is competent.
Herrera was convicted of killing his mother, Maria “Brenda” Rosita Gallegos, 49; his brother, Brendon Herrera, 20; and his stepfather, Max Trujillo Sr., 55, following an argument at the family’s home in La Madera on June 15, 2017. He was also convicted of killing 59-year-old Manuel Serrano later that evening outside Bode’s General Store in Abiquiú, where authorities said he fired a pistol from a vehicle window.
A version of this story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.