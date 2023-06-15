072821Court_29.JPG

Damian Herrera speaks to one of his lawyers in District Court in 2021. He has received four life sentences in a killing spree and faces another trial in the fatal shooting of a Taos County man.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

TAOS — A trial has again been delayed for a Rio Arriba County man accused in a high-profile murder case that has been “gathering dust” for years, as state district Judge Jeffrey Shannon put it.

Damian Herrera, 27, will remain at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute, where he is receiving treatment, until a hearing can be held to examine evidence of his mental competency, the judge ruled Monday.

Herrera was convicted in August 2021 of killing three close family members and another man in Rio Arriba County during a shocking spree in 2017. He still faces  trial in the fatal shooting of 61-year-old Michael Kyte, who prosecutors say gave him a ride after he fled the family home and then ran out of gas in Tres Piedras in Taos County. Herrera is also accused of stealing Kyte's vehicle.

A version of this story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.