It looks like crooked government officials will continue to keep their public pensions after being convicted of a crime.
Chances are good that state public works projects will remain secretive.
And there's no doubt that several dozen political insiders — not the public at large — will choose the candidates for a special election to replace U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland.
Those are three of the failings of this year's 60-day state legislative session. Sure, there's more than a week remaining, but it's not promising for bills that would put the public interest ahead of political concerns.
Let's start with Senate Bill 194, the Public Corruption Act. New Mexico needs this measure to restore faith in its political system.
Under the bill, public officials would forfeit retirement benefits if they were convicted of crimes such as embezzlement, bribery and accepting kickbacks.
Many people might assume this bill would have an easy road to becoming law. Somehow, it always stalls, and this year looks no different.
Rep. Matthew McQueen, D-Galisteo, is sponsoring the bill for the fifth time. It cleared the House of Representatives in 2018 and 2019 but died in the Senate.
In a strategic move, McQueen and his co-sponsor, Republican Sen. Mark Moores of Albuquerque, this year introduced the Public Corruption Act in the Senate.
It didn't work. Their proposal awaits a hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, where more than 100 bills were stacked up this week.
"I haven't given up on it," McQueen said Thursday.
Nor should he. Former Secretary of State Dianna Duran kept three public pensions after she pleaded guilty to two felonies and four misdemeanors for corruption while in office.
State prosecutors could have tried for an extraordinary fine against Duran that would have been equivalent to her pension payments. They didn't. That's why the bill by Moores and McQueen is essential.
Before being elected secretary of state, Duran was a Republican state senator who advocated for harsh penalties for lawbreakers, including reinstatement of the death penalty in New Mexico.
Still, many legislators felt sorry for her after she was convicted of crimes as secretary of state. Duran was approaching age 60, and her old pals didn't want to see her lose her pensions.
McQueen's public corruption bill has failed four times since he took office in 2015, the same year of Duran's criminal convictions.
McQueen also is sponsoring House Bill 55 to end the system that allows state legislators to conceal what capital projects they financed with taxpayers' money. This is the fourth year he's tried to pass the bill.
Some legislators voluntarily release a list of their projects. Others refuse to do so.
The House of Representatives on Feb. 11 approved McQueen's bill to publish all details of public works projects. It carried 65-1.
Now the proposal is in the Senate Rules Committee, waiting for a hearing. If it survives, it would need to clear the Senate Finance Committee to reach the full 42-member Senate.
Its chance of passage is perhaps 1,000-to-1.
McQueen got the same bill to the full Senate in 2019. His intent of shining light on government spending was gutted by Senate amendments. McQueen withdrew the bill rather than allowing a meaningless version to pass.
Another important bill by Moores is on life-support.
It would require primary elections in the competition to replace Haaland, the Democratic congresswoman from Albuquerque. She will resign from her seat if she is confirmed by the U.S. Senate as secretary of the Interior Department.
As it stands, about 300 Democratic and Republican central committee members would select the candidates to compete in a special election to succeed Haaland.
Moores doesn't like the idea of so few people making decisions for the 700,000 residents of the 1st Congressional District.
He is carrying Senate Bill 254 to change the system. It would require primary elections so the public would have a fuller say in filling a congressional vacancy.
The bill is another of those stuck in the Senate Judiciary Committee. It has almost no chance to clear both chambers of the Legislature in the next eight days.
State lawmakers can pass a bill with jet speed, if they want to.
Legislators in 2013 needed only a few hours to approve a complex bill that cut corporate taxes and reduced aid to cities and counties.
Because the bill was introduced on the last day of the session, legislative staff members had no time to do a financial analysis. Then-Gov. Susana Martinez's staff missed badly on estimates of how much tax revenue would be lost.
Worse, then-House Speaker Kenny Martinez, D-Grants, worked out a deal with Republicans to prohibit debate on the bill. That move prevented a brief filibuster from killing the proposal.
If there's a moral to the immoral story, it's that bad bills can pass in a flash. Good ones can linger and die.
