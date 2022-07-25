An auction house appointed to sell hundreds of "non-essential" properties owned by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe as it raises money to pay a portion of the proposed $121.5 million settlement with people who said they were sexually assaulted by Catholic priests plans to hold a final online auction in August.

Details of the properties being sold will be posted Sunday, several weeks before bidding opens, in hopes of giving potential bidders time to conduct research on the parcels. The properties will be transferred by quit claim deed only, SVN Auction Services national director Louis Fisher said last week.

Fisher said the firm was appointed in March 2021 to sell about 730 properties and has held two auctions since then. 

