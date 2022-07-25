An auction house appointed to sell hundreds of “non-essential” properties owned by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe as it raises money to pay a portion of the proposed $121.5 million settlement with people who said they were sexually assaulted by Catholic priests plans to hold a final online auction in August.
Details of the properties being sold will be posted Sunday, several weeks before bidding opens, in hopes of giving potential bidders time to conduct research on the parcels. The properties will be transferred by quit claim deed only, SVN Auction Services national director Louis Fisher said last week.
Fisher said the firm was appointed in March 2021 to sell about 730 properties and has held two auctions since then.
The first offering included 140 properties in three counties, Fisher said. The second phase included 440 properties in 16 counties.
The final auction will include 44 properties in Colfax, Rio Arriba, Sandoval, Taos, Torrance, Union and Valencia counties, Fisher said. All but one of the properties on the block in the upcoming auction are unimproved lots.
The one exception is the former Maxwell Mission in Colfax County.
“We’re selling that as an old church with five lots,” Fisher said.
Pricing on the properties varies but will start as low as $500 on some parcels.
Fisher said the first two auctions raised a combined total of about $3 million. He expects this final auction to raise somewhere between $500,000 to $1 million.
The settlement — which still must be be finalized — is part of a yearslong bankruptcy process the archdiocese began in 2018 in response to a flood of claims from hundreds of New Mexicans who said they were sexually assaulted by priests.
In a letter issued in June, the archdiocese asked its churches to contribute a combined $12 million to help bridge the gap between what insurers will pay and the $75 million the archdiocese is responsible for covering.