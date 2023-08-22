David Seidler, writer of The King’s Speech, speaks with Writers Guild of America picketers May 26 at the midtown campus on St. Michael’s Drive. The Hollywood strike has continued for more than 3½ months.
Troy Paff, an independent Taos filmmaker, works on his latest project, The Suit, at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tenn., on July 20. Paff, who attended a filmmakers gathering Monday in Taos, said if independent filmmakers want to survive amid a strike, they’re going to have to get creative with content and distribution.
David Seidler, writer of The King’s Speech, speaks with Writers Guild of America picketers May 26 at the midtown campus on St. Michael’s Drive. The Hollywood strike has continued for more than 3½ months.
Troy Paff, an independent Taos filmmaker, works on his latest project, The Suit, at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tenn., on July 20. Paff, who attended a filmmakers gathering Monday in Taos, said if independent filmmakers want to survive amid a strike, they’re going to have to get creative with content and distribution.
TAOS — As the Writers Guild of America reached its 111th day of striking against what members decry as unfair Hollywood studio practices, New Mexico filmmakers flocked Monday to the Taos Center for the Arts to galvanize independent filmmaking.
Nearly 100 union and nonunion actors, writers, animators, producers and even stuntmen — some from as far away as Albuquerque and Santa Fe — filled the center’s lobby in hopes of forging new connections in the independent market.
Dustin Sweet and his partner, Isa Stewart, who had teamed up with fellow Taos filmmaker Matt Burns a few weeks ago to host what they initially thought would be a small get-together, were surprised by the turnout.
“We thought maybe there would be 10 or 12 people who would show up at somebody’s house,” Stewart said.
They created homemade invitations and promoted the event on a local radio station. Stewart said she also created an accompanying website, taossocietyoffilmmakers.com, so people interested in collaboration can shop for needed talent.
With Hollywood studios on the verge of content starvation, now might be the time for independents to seize the day, said Sweet, an animator and screenwriter.
“Being an independent filmmaker doesn’t necessitate crossing the picket line when there are ways to distribute movies that don’t have anything to do with major studios,” he said Tuesday. “What it comes down to is the business opportunity. If the gatekeepers are busy having a hissy fit, then go around them.”
Troy Paff of Taos has been creating films without Hollywood’s dollars or benefits for years. His latest release of Texas Music Revolution is set to premiere Sept. 20
at the Catalina Film Festival in California.
The self-financed film about the demise and then reemergence of a Dallas radio station was created by a consortium of investors, he said.
“There’s no rhyme or reason to the way these things can go,” Paff said. “You have to be resourceful and innovative in the world of independent film.”
Paff started work on his newest film, The Suit, without any money.
“I couldn’t wait to raise money because the drama was happening now,” he said, adding if independent filmmakers want to thrive in a market on strike, they’re going to have to get creative.
With the Screen Actors Guild starting a strike last month in solidarity with union writers, independent filmmakers are further hindered, unable to hire seasoned actors.
The guild earlier this month announced it would no longer sign waivers allowing union actors to work for independent filmmakers.
“I think the only way out for the independent filmmaker is to produce nonfiction content where you don’t have to have actors or union workers,” said Paff, who belongs to Local 600, an international cinematographers union.
Peter Walker attended Monday’s grassroots event in part to recruit new students to his media arts classes at the University of New Mexico-Taos.
“The pressures are immense for the little guy. It’s not really a bright future if you’re 20 and you’re looking at getting into [filmmaking]. It’s daunting,” he said.
Walker said he changed his teaching approach this year to a “media entrepreneur mindset” that prepares students for several careers in the filmmaking industry rather than one area of specialization.
“The days of a protected long-term job with a company are over,” Walker said. “One day you wait tables to pay rent, and the next day you work on an awesome music video, and the next week you’re writing, and the next, editing.”
But not all is lost — yet.
Writers and actors scored a win Friday when a federal judge ruled creative works generated by artificial intelligence — and not human minds — cannot be federally copyrighted.
Likewise, studios cannot lay ownership claims to video games and other media content created with unauthorized simulations of actors’ likenesses, a contention of the Screen Actors Guild.
Writers and actors also are demanding royalties for work made available on streaming services. Sweet thinks the unions are 16 years late on addressing the demand, which should have been part of a 2007-08 strike, when streaming was only beginning to emerge, he said.
The way of the independent filmmaker could be the new path of content creation, he said.
International film distribution is now being made available through such companies as Vimeo and iTunes, he added, where independent filmmakers can upload full feature films, “and take 70% of every click through.”
Sweet said, “There are more ways than just the Hollywood gig. There’s such a conglomeration of talent of every field. You’re not going to get the same quality of people, but as a creator you work with the tools at hand.
“If three to five movies get made from people rubbing elbows last night, and they all use each other’s contacts and skills, that’s top tier,” he added.