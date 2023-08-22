TAOS — As the Writers Guild of America reached its 111th day of striking against what members decry as unfair Hollywood studio practices, New Mexico filmmakers flocked Monday to the Taos Center for the Arts to galvanize independent filmmaking.

Nearly 100 union and nonunion actors, writers, animators, producers and even stuntmen — some from as far away as Albuquerque and Santa Fe — filled the center’s lobby in hopes of forging new connections in the independent market.

Dustin Sweet and his partner, Isa Stewart, who had teamed up with fellow Taos filmmaker Matt Burns a few weeks ago to host what they initially thought would be a small get-together, were surprised by the turnout.

