Two documentary films highlighting missing and murdered Indigenous women will be screened Friday at the Institute of American Indian Arts' Museum of Contemporary Native Arts in downtown Santa Fe. Filmmaker Rain Bear Stands Last will present Somebody's Daughter (1492-Now) and Say Her Name and lead a discussion between screenings.
"These are stories that justice demanded to be told," said Bear Stands Last, who identifies as Romani. "They should be told by the people who have lived the tragedy."
Bear Stands Last helped former congresswoman and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and other lawmakers shape legislation on the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women.
Somebody's Daughter (1492-Now) tells the story of drug cartels and gangs and their relationship to the crisis, while Say Her Name focuses on the crisis in Big Horn County, Mont.
On Tuesday, Bear Stands Last appeared on the Dr. Phil show to discuss the crisis and his contributions towards enacting change.
Somebody's Daughter will be screened at 3:05 and 5:15 p.m., and Say Her Name will be screened at 4:15 and 6:25 p.m.
Bear Stands Last will lead a public discussion about the films at 4:45 p.m.
"Both [films] are told in the words of the victim's family members," he said. "The films are not scripted, and the victims are given voice through their family. So the silenced are silent no more."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.