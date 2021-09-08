Trigger Warning, an action film starring Jessica Alba, will begin shooting in New Mexico this month, the New Mexico Film Office announced Wednesday.
The production will be produced by Netflix and have around 180 cast members and 240 extras.
Filming locations include Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Cerrillos, Española, Lamy and Madrid.
The film's main character is a special forces officer whose grandfather was killed by a violent gang. When she is harassed by those same gang members, she decides to fight back.
“We are thrilled that our film partner, Netflix, has chosen to bring Trigger Warning to New Mexico, which will feature so many beautiful and photogenic areas in and around Santa Fe,” Amber Dodson, director of the state Film Office, said in a statement. “In addition, New Mexico and particularly the Santa Fe area, offers a place of respite with access to the outdoors for cast and crews when they aren’t working, which is why it is a favorite location for so many productions.”
Great. A state overflowing with violence, promoting violence on the big screen - again. Just can’t “Break Bad” away from this stuff. Money talks & walks.
