Drawing

Ricardo Caté; photo Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

The Santa Fe International Film Festival will screen a film to benefit the creator of the popular cartoon Without Reservations, who has been dealing with debilitating health issues in recent months.

The film Imagining the Indian will be screened Sunday at the Center for Contemporary Arts, with all proceeds going to help Ricardo Caté cover his medical expenses. He ended up in the hospital because of an infection in his foot that was exacerbated by diabetes and required surgery.

