A refugee grandma who fled from war decades ago. An immigrant uncle with a love for horses. A veteran who saw Santa Fe transform into what it is today. Each of them has a story to tell and is part of Santa Fe’s unique history.

A new project puts cameras in the hands of Santa Fe residents to capture these stories so the Santa Fe Public Library can archive them for future generations.

The Neighborhood Historians Archive was founded by Littleglobe, a local nonprofit that creates community projects all over New Mexico in an effort to bring people together. The organization provided participants with camera equipment and editing programs and helped walk them through the process of making a movie.

