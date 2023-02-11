Jen.jpg

Jennifer LaBar Tapia, film commissioner at the Santa Fe Film Office, sits Friday on a set at Camel Rock Studio. In his "Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker" piece for MovieMaker magazine, editor-in-chief Tim Molloy wrote: “Tireless film commissioner Jennifer LaBar-Tapia seems to know every industry person in town."

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

When a national magazine ranked Santa Fe the nation's No. 1 small city in its listing of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker,” a part of the blurb was devoted to Jennifer LaBar-Tapia.

She's not an actor. But those who've worked with her say LaBar-Tapia is a hell of an ambassador — a compliment echoed by MovieMaker magazine editor-in-chief Tim Molloy.

In his "Best Places" piece, he wrote: “Tireless film commissioner Jennifer LaBar-Tapia seems to know every industry person in town on a first-name basis — she’s part sheriff, part cheer captain, and all rock star, able to roll with big requests and surprises at a moment’s notice.”

Popular in the Community