Public Defender

Ibukun Adepoju, a Lea County public defender in Hobbs, speaks in the Let's Be Clear short film series. She is working to reduce the high number of drug possession cases in the small oil-field town.

 Image from video

A New Mexico public defender's use of data to reveal troubling trends about crime in and around Hobbs was highlighted in the series of short films Let's Be Clear.

The series was produced by the nonprofit Measures for Justice and debuted at the Sidewalk Film Festival in Birmingham, Ala., earlier this month. In the roughly four-minute-long clip, district defender Ibukun Adepoju discusses how her research revealed the city of about 50,000 people had the highest number of drug possession cases per capita in the state in 2021, "100% higher than Albuquerque."

Many of these cases — which make up about 30% of the office's caseload — originated from minor traffic stops police conducted on people who were riding bicycles to and from work in the oil fields, where many have turned to drugs to help them "get through those long tedious hours of work," according to the film.

Recommended for you