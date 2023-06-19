A vehicle's rearview mirror moves past a chaotic array of flames, smoke billowing from burning rubble where structures once stood.
"We are stuck in it!" a woman says in a taut voice. "Hot right now. There's explosions everywhere."
She tries to comfort her children.
"It's OK, you guys, it's OK. Oh my God!"
Their attempt to escape the 2018 wildfire in Paradise, Calif., which destroyed 11,000 homes and killed 85 people, is the opening scene in a trailer for Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire. The documentary looks at how communities near forests have become more vulnerable to a catastrophic blaze and how more efforts — and funding — are needed to make them more resilient against flames more likely to come with climate change.
The film will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe.
The screening will be followed by a question-and-answer session with a panel of experts, including retired U.S. Forest Service Deputy Chief Jim Furnish; Porfirio Chavarria, the city's wildland-urban interface fire specialist; and Madeleine Carey of the conservation group WildEarth Guardians.
County Commissioner Anna Hamilton will moderate.
Carey, who pre-screened the film, praised it as "awesome and well-produced."
"It has very moving stories, and it lays out a new vision for forest management … but also, like, zoning and land-use planning," Carey said. "So given that the city is about to update our general plan, it's an important time for everyone to be hearing what the film has to say."
A key point the film makes is people must learn to coexist with wildfires by making their homes and communities — especially those near forests — much more fireproof, Carey said.
"We don't have a wildfire problem; we have a structural flammability problem," Carey said.
The 84-minute film begins with residents' harrowing escape from Paradise as a wind-driven inferno engulfs the town. Other record-shattering Western wildfires are explored, including the devastating Marshall Fire in Boulder, Colo.
Filmmakers interview climate experts, Indigenous people and fire survivors, while asking viewers to reimagine wildfire as the West braces for a future under a warmer, drier climate that will make the landscape more flammable.
The movie doesn't include the recent Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, the largest fire in New Mexico history, but it delves into some of the flawed forest management that made this widespread devastation to communities possible — more than 500 homes destroyed and costly damage to infrastructure.
Carey said WildEarth's position is to redirect some funding for thinning and planned burns to help homeowners near forests become less vulnerable to wildfires. Financial aid must be made available to those who really need it, so it's not just the wealthy who can prepare for a wildfire, she added.
That includes installing fire-resistant roofs, creating a greater space around a house by removing trees and vegetation in the vicinity, and planting moister and less flammable landscaping, she said.
Congress traditionally has pursued a fire-mitigation strategy that's based on removing trees by logging and planned burns, she said, arguing it's impossible to prevent 100% of wildfires that could endanger nearby residential areas.
Trying to make the forest less fire-prone amid climate change is not an effective way to protect communities, she said, because the landscape is too complex, with the terrain's flammability wildly varying, even from one side of a ridge to the other.
It's better to focus on the neighborhoods themselves, Carey said.
"We need to be funding the adaptation of communities at the scale we're trying to fund the fireproofing of forests," Carey said.
Eytan Krasilovsky, the Forest Steward Guild's deputy director, said his group strongly supports making communities that border forests more resilient to wildfires.
The guild and WildEarth Guardians disagree on some things related to forest management, he added, but they mostly agree on this issue.
Federal money to help people fireproof their homes was lacking for a long time, but it began coming through in the past couple of years as part of pandemic-era recovery funds, he said.
The federal government allocated a $500 million community wildfire defense grant for that end, of which New Mexico received $15 million, Krasilovsky said.
About $1.3 million will go to Santa Fe, he said, adding most of the money will go to underserved communities that need it most.
As for the documentary, the filmmakers talked to his colleagues in various parts of the country, so he looks forward to seeing it — and he's glad it's being shown here, he said.
"I think it will be a good discussion starter for Santa Fe," Krasilovsky said.