Some crew members of a $3.5 million movie about Depression-era gangster Charles “Pretty Boy” Floyd that paused shooting last week say they still have not been paid for the work they did on the film.

The film, Good Side of a Bad Man, got in two days of shooting in the Albuquerque Railyard and in Santa Fe County in early November before a coronavirus outbreak caused a five-day delay, a member of the production crew said last week.

But Jessamyn Land, who worked as a second assistant director on the film, said the production may be in financial trouble because some crew members have yet to be paid.

