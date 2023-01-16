Two film companies ordered by a jury last month to pay more than $60 million to a cameraman injured on a film set in New Mexico allege in a new lawsuit their insurance company should have settled with James Razo before he took them to court.

Razo, who lives in Los Angeles, had sued Black Label Media and No Exit Film after he was injured in 2016 on the set of Only the Brave, a movie about a group of elite Hotshot firefighters filmed in part at the Pajarito Mountain Ski Area near Los Alamos.

His work required the use of a mobile camera crane unit weighing about 3,000 pounds fully loaded, according to his lawsuit, filed in 2019 in state District Court.

