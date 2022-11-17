A $3.5 million movie about Depression-era gangster Charles "Pretty Boy" Floyd paused shooting this week for the second time this month. COVID and Thanksgiving are being blamed for the interruptions.

The film, Good Side of a Bad Man, got in two days of shooting in the Albuquerque Railyard and in Santa Fe County in early November before a mild COVID outbreak caused a five-day delay. Production stopped again Tuesday night.

Crystal Starr, a director’s assistant and production supervisor on the film, said the first delay was due to five positive COVID cases among the crew. That delay impacted the schedule with the Thanksgiving holiday approaching.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community