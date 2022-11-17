A $3.5 million movie about Depression-era gangster Charles "Pretty Boy" Floyd paused shooting this week for the second time this month. COVID and Thanksgiving are being blamed for the interruptions.
The film, Good Side of a Bad Man, got in two days of shooting in the Albuquerque Railyard and in Santa Fe County in early November before a mild COVID outbreak caused a five-day delay. Production stopped again Tuesday night.
Crystal Starr, a director’s assistant and production supervisor on the film, said the first delay was due to five positive COVID cases among the crew. That delay impacted the schedule with the Thanksgiving holiday approaching.
“We had conflicts with cast members unable to stay because of the holiday,” Starr said. “We had to make a hard executive decision to stop shooting. We will shoot before Christmas. We only have nine more days to shoot.”
On Wednesday, location crew members from the production company notified Jennifer LaBar-Tapia, head of the Santa Fe Film Office, the movie was “pausing … effective immediately.”
She said it’s not surprising for a film to pause production over the holidays or because of COVID-19 cases.
A crew member who declined to be identified raised questions about pay discrepancies on the Good Side of a Bad Man production.
Starr acknowledged “some mishandling with crew paperwork in the beginning” but said once officials were made aware of the problem, “our production staff proceeded to make payments.”
Some crew members who don’t turn their time cards in on time also run the risk of delayed payment, she said.
“You always have a few disgruntled employees who attempt to muddy the name of a production,” Starr said.
The pandemic effectively shut down the entire film industry early in 2020, though it has rebounded. Film production companies are required to come up with rules and regulations governing employee safety on the sets of films.
Good Side of a Bad Man charts FBI agent Melvin Purvis (Thomas Jane) leading the manhunt to track down real-life Depression-era gangster Charles “Pretty Boy” Floyd, played by Emile Hirsch. Harvey Keitel plays Floyd’s father.
“This will be a gangster film like no other because Charles Floyd was one of a kind,” director K. Asher Levin told the Hollywood publication Deadline. “His story isn’t just timeless; it speaks to a lot of folks in an America still struggling today, desperate to find a way out.”
Levin collaborated with Hirsch and Jane on the recently released Dig also filmed in New Mexico. Jane is listed as an executive producer on Good Side of a Bad Man as a partner at Renegade Entertainment.
“Melvin Purvis was the original G-Man, bringing down the gangsters John Dillinger, Baby Face Nelson and Pretty Boy Floyd,” Jane told Deadline. “J. Edgar Hoover groomed Purvis to be the face of the newly formed FBI and then crushed him for it. We look forward to exploring the complex relationship between crime, mass media and government control that have their roots in 1930s America.”
Deadline described the movie as “under the radar.”
Since New Mexico launched a series of film incentives to lure productions to the state, the movie industry has generated big bucks for the state. According to a July 2022 state report, the film, television and digital media industry generated a record $855.4 million in direct spending in the 2022 fiscal year, which ended June 30.
New Mexico is now considered a top film production location alongside Georgia and British Columbia.