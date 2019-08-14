Filing: Pecos coach said he’s willing to plead guilty to sex charges

Former Pecos High School assistant basketball coach Dominick Baca, accused of raping two former female students, told friends during in-person visits and over the phone from the San Miguel County Detention Center that he was willing to admit guilt and register as a sex offender in order to avoid prison time, according to a court filing.
In the filing, Fourth Judicial District Attorney Richard Flores requests the recordings be admitted as evidence in the case.
A criminal complaint filed by one of Baca’s victims stated he groomed her during school hours with the intent of establishing a sexual relationship with her, sent her nude pictures and asked her to do the same. According to the complaint, Baca kissed the underage student in his office at school and asked her to come to his home where he had sex with her, then told her not to tell anyone.
Flores said Baca’s statements to family and friends while in jail acknowledge his guilt, according to the filing.
According to the court documents, at the beginning of each phone call or visit in the detention center, an automated recording advises conversations are subject to monitoring or recording.
According to the filing, Baca had an in-person visit with a man identified as George Quintana on July 15. “Basically, I’m guilty right. Like I’m pleading guilty, right,” Baca said, according to the transcripts.
Baca, whose alleged victims were 14- and 17-year-old students at the time, called a male friend on July 21, according to the filing. “If I wasn’t a school employee it wouldn’t even be a crime, know what I mean. … I mean it is what it is. I have to accept responsibility, which, I’m willing to do it. I have to do it,” Baca said according to the transcripts. “I’m going to have to plea [sic] to a few of them and I’m going to have to register, possibly register, possibly. So more likely, possibly, I’m going to be a felon and a sex offender bro.”
According to the transcripts, Baca on July 29 also called a woman named Elissa Flores. “I have to plead guilty to four charges, four out of five. It’s going to look bad. Know what I mean. Basically, I’m having, I have to admit guilt.”
Earlier this month, Baca called Quintana. “I hope [defense attorney Tom Clark] [expletive] does his job good bro. I hope he figures something out bro, because I’ll do the probation time, and I’ll do whatever I have to do outside bro, I just don’t want to do anything in here dude.”
In June, Baca was booked into the detention center after leaving Santa Fe and Rio Arriba counties without court permission and tampering with his GPS monitoring device. Witnesses told investigators that Baca attended the final day of the state high school basketball tournament in The Pit in Albuquerque.