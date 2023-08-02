Officials with the state Department of Health said at least one of 93 personal client files found in a donated file cabinet at Habitat for Humanity went beyond the confines of the nonprofit.

Though a departmental official originally said none of the files were medical records of clients, a department spokeswoman wrote in an email Wednesday the files “did contain personal contact, financial and medical information.”

“We are aware of one case that included a breach that went further than Habitat for Humanity,” Jodi McGinnis Porter, communications director for the department, wrote in an email Wednesday.

