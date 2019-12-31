A century ago, women rallied on the Santa Fe Plaza and outside the homes of influential politicians.
Their demonstrations were the Women's March of the time, an early 20th-century version of a movement that continues — one aimed at increasing the economic and political power of women. But they had one goal in the fight: convincing New Mexico's male leaders to give them the right to vote.
Their efforts gained statewide and national attention, along with the marches and demonstrations of suffragists in other states who aimed to see the nation adopt the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits states and the federal government from denying women the right to vote. Adoption of the amendment, passed by Congress in June 1919, required ratification by 36 state legislatures. Nine states approved ratification that month. By the end of December 1919, 22 states had ratified the amendment.
New Mexico women's suffragists donned clothing in purple (representing loyalty), white (purity) and gold (hope). The signs they carried and posters they hung throughout the state were printed in English and Spanish, with a goal of winning over Spanish speakers.
They chanted slogans and sang as they marched — perhaps belting out the catchy ragtime rally song "She's Good Enough To Be Your Baby's Mother and She's Good Enough to Vote with You."
The weapons they carried were unification, determination, patience and confidence that they would win.
On Feb. 19, 1920, they emerged victorious. The New Mexico Legislature voted for ratification, the 32nd in the nation to do so.
"Suffrage Amendment Wins in New Mexico," the Santa Fe New Mexican's top headline declared. "Ratification Forces Carry the Day."
Still, it would be months before the 36th and final state, Tennessee, would ratify the 19th Amendment. That occurred Aug. 18, 1920 — in time for the presidential election.
The adoption of the 19th Amendment was a long, hard-fought battle that began in the 1840s and was heavily pushed by leading suffragists Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and others from the mid-1860s and into the turn of the century. As State Historian Rob Martinez put it, the movement dragged New Mexico "kicking and screaming into the modern world. It was more than a state victory, it was a national victory for New Mexico."
"1920 was a huge deal for an enormous number of women," said Cathleen D. Cahill, associate professor of history at Pennsylvania State University and a former history professor at the University of New Mexico.
"The vote made women an important political tool," Cahill said. "And it gave them more power when it came to advocating for all sorts of issues — fighting for reproductive rights, respect, equal treatment, which is something they were talking about in the early 1900s and something we are still talking about today."
A young leader emerges
Among the leading women suffragists of the early 20th century who left a legacy for New Mexico were Aurora Lucero, Ina Sizer Cassidy and Deanne Lindsey. They had two powerful male allies: then-Gov. Octaviano Larrazolo, a Republican, and U.S. Sen. Andrieus A. Jones, a Tennessee native who had moved to New Mexico and served as mayor of Las Vegas and head of schools in that city before being elected to the Senate.
But one young Hispanic woman, Nina Otero-Warren, is credited with much of the February 1920 victory for the New Mexico suffragist movement, in particular for her efforts to reach out to Spanish-speaking women.
She was born in the Los Lunas area in 1881 as María Adelina Isabel Emilia Otero and came from a politically connected family. Following the death of her father, her mother married Englishman and politician Alfred Maurice Bergere and moved to Santa Fe, when Nina, as she became known, was a teenager.
Nina Otero later married an Army officer with the surname Warren, but the marriage lasted only about two years.
According to her biographer, the late Charlotte Whaley, Otero-Warren "lacked direction" by the time she reached her early 30s and was searching for a purpose.
"She had read enough history to know others felt as she did about the grievous inequality of women in a nation that prided itself on guaranteeing freedom and justice for all," Whaley wrote. "... With new resolve she became involved ... in the pursuit of voting rights for women."
Wrangling a state victory
A Republican, Otero-Warren became a leader in the suffragist movement long before Congress approved the 19th Amendment.
There were two approaches to winning the fight: a militant, take-on-the-world revolution favored by some and a more sedate, state-by-state approach supported by others. Otero-Warren would become the best-known New Mexico woman to pursue the latter path.
According to Whaley, she made headway through "considerable arm-twisting" and a "knowledge of the bureaucracy, learned at an early age" from her politically savvy relatives.
She won over Jones, who would become chairman of the Senate Committee on Women Suffrage, and state Sen. William Walton, both of whom agreed to push for the amendment in 1917.
By then, a number of states, starting with Wyoming in 1869, already had moved to give women the right to vote on statewide issues.
The 1917 attempt failed, however, and there seemed to be a general consensus among lawmakers to delay the issue while the nation focused on World War I.
In the interim, Otero-Warren was appointed superintendent of Santa Fe schools, a position that brought her national attention as she lobbied the state Legislature for higher salaries and better training for teachers, among other initiatives.
"People were looking at her and saying, 'She's electable,' and that helped her reputation later," Cahill said.
When the suffrage effort was revived after World War I, Republicans, including Otero-Warren, led the charge.
Martinez, the state historian, said, "Otero-Warren gained a loyal following and become a formidable force in the suffrage movement. Her mission was to bombard New Mexico's Legislature to pass the 19th Amendment."
Cahill agreed. Otero-Warren, she said, was at the center of state suffrage actions aimed at "constantly lobbying the governor and politicians in the state as well as the U.S. congressmen when they come home. They are trying to keep the issue before the politicians, the public, trying to get men to support it at the national and state level."
In a key part of the effort, Otero-Warren recruited Hispanic women to join the battle, reaching out to them with Spanish-language literature and speeches. While the movement in New Mexico did not include Native Americans, who were not guaranteed the right to vote nationwide until decades later, it was unique in ensuring Hispanic women earned the same right as Anglo women to cast a ballot, Cahill and Martinez said.
"New Mexico is an interesting exception to the rule because Hispanic women get the vote and are then able to use it," Cahill said.
The days leading up to the ratification vote in the state were filled with uncertainties.
Gov. Larrazolo had told reporters after Congress approved the amendment that New Mexico should follow suit. But suffrage opponents disagreed, The New Mexican reported at the time.
In February 2020, the governor convened a special session for a ratification vote.
"It seems possible, it seems it's going to happen, but it's still not a sure thing," Cahill said of how many on both sides of the issue were feeling.
At the "11th hour, some of the state legislators got cold feet and starting thinking, 'Maybe we should deal with this later; maybe we shouldn't ratify it,' " Cahill said. Otero-Warren, she added, "has to do some intense lobbying and arm-twisting and pull out all the stops to make it happen.
"And she manages to wrangle enough votes to get it to pass in New Mexico."
The state Senate approved the measure first. The House of Representatives followed suit with a vote of 36-10 in favor of ratification Feb. 19.
A bigger battle continues
Since that first U.S. presidential election in 1920 including the votes of women, statistics show, women in the nation have greatly boosted election turnout numbers and, in recent decades, have used their right to vote in far greater numbers than men in every general election. A report by the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University said this has been true since at least 1964.
But the fight for women's rights continues. And the fact that women are still fighting for equal standing with men — and equal rights for all people — a century later rankles some modern-day experts on the matter.
"We still don't have equality," said Christa Slaton, a professor of government at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces. "One big issue is that women make, on average, about 80 cents for every dollar a man makes."
In New Mexico, that figure is currently 83 cents, according to the Washington, D.C.-based Institute for Women's Policy Research.
"Women are still excluded from a variety of jobs," Slaton continued. "Look at who the major CEOs of companies are, and you will see there are still some professions that are difficult for women to break into."
Meredith Machen, a board member of the League of Women Voters of New Mexico, said women also lack an equal voice. "Go to public meetings and watch — women still have to 'hedge' their voices," she said. "You can see it in the Legislature."
But Ariane Hegewisch of the Institute for Women's Policy Research, cautioned women not to underestimate the changes they have seen over the last century.
Women are outpacing men when it comes to earning academic degrees, she said, and have made great headway in nearly all fields of employment.
"Not everything fell into place 100 years ago just because women could vote," Hegewisch said, "but it sent out an important message — that our voice matters."
