Pema Rabgay, left, waves a Tibetan flag in one hand while holding a sign that reads “TIBETANS DEMAND FREEDOM” with the other while sitting outside the Roundhouse with Dechen Tsewang on Friday during a break in their rally. The Tibetan Association of Santa Fe marched from the Tibetan Association building to the Roundhouse and then the Plaza in observance of Tibetan Uprising Day, which is the anniversary of the Tibetan people's uprising against the Chinese Communist government in 1959.
Tenzin Bhagen, left, cleans the glass frame of a picture of the Dalai Lama, as Lobsang Chonbhel carries the picture before they marched with the the Tibetan Association of Santa Fe on Tibetan Uprising Day.
