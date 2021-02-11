Two top New Mexico lawyers wage a legal battle to free a man imprisoned at Guantánamo Bay detention camp following 9/11 in a new movie starring Jodie Foster released Friday in select theaters.
The Mauritanian tells the true story of Mohamedou Ould Slahi, a North African man who spent more than a decade at the controversial military prison in Cuba before his release in 2016 without ever being charged with a crime.
The film, which will be available for home viewing on multiple platforms in March, is based on Slahi’s bestselling memoir Guantánamo Dairy. The story details the abuse he endured at the hands of his jailers at the U.S.-run prison during the George W. Bush administration’s “War on Terror” following the attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001.
Shot primarily in South Africa, the film’s early moments include scenes of downtown Albuquerque as viewers are introduced to two central characters: tenacious Albuquerque civil rights attorney Nancy Hollander — played by Foster — and her co-counsel, now Santa Fe-based civil rights attorney Theresa Duncan, played by Shailene Woodley.
French actor Tahar Rahim has been nominated for a Golden Globe award for his nuanced portrayal of Slahi, which is by turns funny, calculating and heartbreaking.
As the audience is getting to know Slahi, the two attorneys and a military prosecutor fight government censorship to uncover what evidence, if any, the United States has against him, ultimately discovering he’s been subject to interrogation techniques since classified by human rights experts as torture in an effort to get him to confess to crimes he didn’t commit.
Hollander, 76, is an internationally recognized civil rights attorney who graduated cum laude from the University of New Mexico School of Law in 1978 and joined the law firm now known as Freedman Boyd Hollander Goldberg Urias & Ward in 1980.
She was lead appellate counsel for former U.S. Army solider, activist and whistleblower Chelsea Manning. She also won a historic case in the U.S. Supreme Court that cleared the way for O Centro Espírita Beneficente União do Vegetal — a Christian-based religious group also referred to the UDV Church— to brew its sacramental tea made from leaves of the hallucinogenic plant ayahuasca.
Still, she said in a phone interview Thursday, being portrayed by an actress like Foster in a motion picture that contrasts the ideals and realities of the U.S. justice system was on par with becoming a mother and grandmother.
“Never in a billion years would I have thought that would happen,” she said.
“I thought she made me meaner than I am,” Hollander joked, “but then some of my friends said, ‘No, she didn’t. You are like that!’ ”
Duncan, who specializes in federal death penalty cases, had already been part of the defense team for Terry Lynn Nichols — who was convicted of being an accomplice in the Oklahoma City bombing — when she began to work on Slahi’s case. She said the director took more artistic license when it came to her character.
“I’m not as wide-eyed and naive as the way they played me,” she said Thursday, referring in part to a scene in the movie in which her character has a crisis of conscience that causes her to stop working on the case after it occurs to her that Slahi might be guilty.
“That never happened,” she said. “In my story, they did take a lot of liberties. My character becomes a proxy for the audience. So as much as that character doesn’t accurately reflect my role or who I am, I’m happy with it. Because it’s a frame for the picture that is Mohamedou’s story. I was super happy with the way they told [his] story. It really captured the injustice of it and what an exceptional person he is.”
“[Director Kevin Macdonald] spends a lot of time letting us get to know Mohamedou before the torture,” she said. “I hope people feel that and realize it’s not just a one-off. There were a lot of people captured during the war on terror who were treated like him.”
Duncan said one way in which she was naive when she began working on the case was she’d never imagined the U.S. government was capable of inflicting the kind of abuse suffered by Slahi, such as sleep deprivation, waterboarding and force feeding.
“As I got into the story and realized what he was telling us had been done to him was true, it was really shocking to me,” she said.
Hollander and Duncan both said they hope the film educates people and keeps Guantánamo in the forefront of people’s minds.
“I want viewers to understand that everyone who is young, a Muslim, smart, an engineer and travels is not a terrorist,” Hollander said. “And I want people to focus on Guantánamo, to know that it’s still there and we have to close it, and we have to end indefinite detention.”
Duncan added that what occurred at Guantánamo happened during the Bush administration, but former President Barack Obama allowed it to continue.
“We all have hopes that [President Joe Biden] will restore human rights,” she said. “But for those of us who are committed to that fight, we cannot sit down. The fight is not over, and we have to continue to hold people accountable.”
“We always have to fight our government to keep it honest, to keep it doing what it should do,” Hollander said.
Fighting the government is nothing new for Hollander — she said she’s been doing it since she was 17 — but she said she learned an invaluable lesson from Slahi.
“I learned how important forgiveness is,” she said. “When he says, ‘This is something you can’t take away from me. I have the right to forgive,’ I had never thought about it that way,” she said, referring to one of the movie’s closing scenes.
Hollander said she recently had an argument with someone and called them up and said, “Look, can we start over?”
“I might not have said that so quickly had it not been for what I learned from Mohamedou.”
