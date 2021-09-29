Four Pojoaque Valley High School students were suspended, including a football player, after a fight broke out among them last week, according to a Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office report.
Sondra Adams, superintendent of the Pojoaque Valley School District, had no comment on the incident, citing student privacy laws.
The sheriff's office redacted the students' names in its report because they are minors.
The report said the fight pitted two siblings against a couple in a skirmish that began in the school's commons area over an incident earlier in the week involving what one girl said were "some guys from the football team" knocking something out of her brother's hands.
All four students told deputies the sister approached the other girl and began punching her after a verbal exchange. The report states a video showed the girl's boyfriend pushing the sister to the ground, which led the brother to strike the other boy several times on the back and the back of the head before other students separated them.
Gary Johnson, the district's director of safety, told deputies the fight could be related to previous incidents at the school, according to the report. It said all four students were suspended for five days and one of them did not attend Pojoaque's football game later that day in Gallup.
The altercation comes on the heels of an investigation into hazing allegations involving the school's football team, which led the district to suspend seven seniors. The discplinary action later was halted when a First Judicial District Court judge granted a temporary restraining order against the district to the families of two players, ruling they were entitled to a school hearing in response to the complaints and did not get one.
Sheriff Adan Mendoza said his department's investigation into the hazing allegations is continuing.
