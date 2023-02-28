Fifty years ago today, Gallup police shot and killed Larry Casuse, a young Navajo man, in a local sporting goods store. 

Casuse, a second-year University of New Mexico student, had taken then-Gallup Mayor Emmett Garcia hostage that day, a shocking move that was part of a yearslong struggle to get officials to recognize and act on the violence perpetrated against Native people in the McKinley County town that borders the Navajo Nation.

Garcia, albeit injured, walked away from the gunfight that erupted between Casuse, a friend and more than a dozen police officers.