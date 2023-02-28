Fifty years ago today, Gallup police shot and killed Larry Casuse, a young Navajo man, in a local sporting goods store.
Casuse, a second-year University of New Mexico student, had taken then-Gallup Mayor Emmett Garcia hostage that day, a shocking move that was part of a yearslong struggle to get officials to recognize and act on the violence perpetrated against Native people in the McKinley County town that borders the Navajo Nation.
Garcia, albeit injured, walked away from the gunfight that erupted between Casuse, a friend and more than a dozen police officers.
Casuse never walked out of the store on March 1, 1973.
"Most people, if they know Larry for any reason, they know the events of the last day of his life," said UNM professor David Correia, the author of a book on the Casuse family.
But Larry Casuse was more than the last day of his life. Many Native American organizers draw inspiration from his story, placing it within a longer history of resistance, said Melanie Yazzie, assistant professor of American Indian Studies at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and cofounder of The Red Nation, a grassroots Indigenous liberation organization.
UNM's American Studies department, in partnership with the campus's Native American student organization and the Institute for American Indian Research, is hosting "Larry Casuse: A Day of Remembrance" on Wednesday. It's an event to honor Casuse's legacy — one they say loudly resonates in 2023, when violence against Native people has reentered the public's consciousness, in New Mexico and elsewhere.
"He's like an ancestor and a predecessor in the struggle," Yazzie said of Casuse. "But he very much lives on in each of us who have taken up that work, in this contemporary moment, to push it forward."
Before March 1, 1973
The earliest newspaper records of Casuse piece together a portrait of an intelligent, athletic youth. In 1967, his name appeared in the Silver City Daily Press in recognition of his spot on the honor roll and a school spelling bee team. When Casuse later attended Gallup High School, the Gallup Independent lauded his accomplishments as a football player and wrestler while recognizing his good grades and pivotal role in founding a high school community service club.
And Casuse, the oldest of seven children, did all of this despite a tumultuous life at home, according to Correia's book, An Enemy Such As This: Larry Casuse and the Fight for Native Liberation in One Family on Two Continents over Three Centuries.
The effects of colonialism ran deep in the Casuse family, Correia wrote, from the Navajo father who, after being taken prisoner by Nazi troops during World War II, reenlisted after the war because he was starving in New Mexico, to his Austrian mother — a teenage war bride who watched her world crumble under occupations and bombings.
Both parents worked long hours, leaving little to no food in the house and Casuse and his eldest sister as "de facto parents," Correia wrote. One month, the seven children lived off of Butterfinger candy bars.
As a teenager, Casuse started to document his surroundings in Gallup through photographs. The pictures showed people packed into liquor stores and bars, passed out and drunk in alleyways and ditches.
At the time, Gallup's annual revenue from alcohol sales exceeded that of the finance, insurance and real estate industries, Correia wrote. Every two weeks, workers unloaded thousands of bottles of fortified wine from an 18-wheel tractor-trailer, stocking up Gallup's 39 liquor-license-holding establishments — New Mexico's law limiting liquor licenses by population would have permitted only seven.
Some of Casuse's photos depicted the Navajo Inn, the squat, cinder-block bar and liquor store a few hundred yards from the border of the Navajo Nation that Correia describes as the epicenter of an economy built around supplying alcohol to Navajo people.
A stretch of highway near the Navajo Inn was notorious for drunken drivers, staggering pedestrians and bodies, found dead from exposure after being over-served at the bar. During one three-year period in the 1970s, Correia reported, nearly 40 people died of alcohol-related incidents within a mile of the inn.
Casuse saw this economy — combined with Gallup's annual Inter-Tribal Ceremonial, then among New Mexico's biggest tourism events — as exploitative, designed to kill Navajo people while profiting from their traditions.
"If anyone asked Larry, he would have told them that Indian drinking is different in Gallup because Gallup is different," Correia wrote. "Gallup called itself the 'Indian Capital of the World.' Larry and many other young Navajo activists called it the 'Exploitation Capital of the World.' ”
Battling for change
Casuse, still a teenager, immersed himself in trying to change the community. Newspapers from the time show he joined an organization called Indians Against Exploitation, which soon protested the 1972 ceremonial. Partnering with the American Indian Movement, the organization asked that Gallup's bars close for a time each day during the event and donate 10% of their ceremonial earnings to alcohol rehabilitation services for Native people.
Town officials largely dismissed the organization's demands. In one Gallup Independent article from the time, Mayor Garcia — a part owner of the Navajo Inn — said he was "not particularly fond" of the ceremonial protest and called their requests "rather late and rather ridiculous."
As a UNM student, Casuse joined the KIVA Club, a Native student organization. When Garcia took office as a UNM regent in February 1973, the club and Casuse protested the decision.
A 1973 Albuquerque Journal article quoted Casuse's statements objecting to Garcia's appointment: "Emmett Garcia does have the prestige [to be regent]. How he obtained it is what we question. The man is an owner of the Navajo Inn, where numerous alcoholics are born."
Nevertheless, Garcia was confirmed as a university regent.
On the morning of March 1, 1973, Casuse and Robert Nakaidinae arrived on UNM's campus with a pistol and a knife. They kidnapped a white student named Delbert Rudy, climbed inside his 1969 blue Chevrolet Nova and pointed the car toward Gallup.
As the three men sat in the car, Casuse told the story of Gallup and the Navajo Inn and how it preyed on Navajo people, Rudy recalled in Correia's book.
"My impression was that he had tried to follow the rules," Rudy said of Casuse. "He’d tried to do everything legitimately. It wasn’t working. You read the newspapers. It was all in the newspaper about Indians found frozen dead. I knew what he was telling me was true."
With the Nova parked in the Gallup City Hall lot, Casuse and Nakaidinae let Rudy go to kidnap Garcia at gunpoint from his office, inadvertently alerting the chief of police to their plans.
Tailed by police almost as soon as they left City Hall, Casuse and Nakaidinae barricaded themselves inside a nearby sporting goods store— hauling the handcuffed Garcia inside with them, Correia wrote.
Casuse and Nakaidinae grabbed weapons — on sale inside the store — as at least 15 police officers took up positions outside.
According to the book, when Casuse neared the front of the store, his rifle not leveled to shoot, the police chief shouted, "Fire."
Police emptied their weapons and reloaded. Tear gas billowed. Bullets pelted the storefront, one lodging in Casuse's torso and another in his hip.
In search of help for Casuse, Nakaidinae surrendered to the police, Correia recounted. Meanwhile, Garcia, with buckshot wounds in his side and some scrapes, escaped through a window during the gun battle.
Police dragged Casuse's body onto the sidewalk outside the store. As news spread to family members — many of whom still lived in Gallup, some of whom were on the same street where Casuse's body lay — the officers, some smiling, posed with the corpse as a Gallup Independent photographer took their photograph, Correia wrote.
The chief of police told reporters Casuse died of a self-inflicted shotgun wound under his chin, with the district attorney bolstering the account with a matching autopsy report. It is for this reason New York Times coverage of Casuse's death lists it as a suicide.
But the store owner said he didn't have the right ammunition to load the shotguns Casuse and Nakaidinae accessed in the store. In other words, Casuse didn't kill himself, Correia wrote; he died of gunshot wounds inflicted by the police.
"That's such an impossible act to understand, that desperate act on that day. It's really easy to dismiss Larry — and he has, for years, been dismissed as a violent man and disillusioned," Correia said in an interview with The New Mexican.
"It was a desperate act," he continued, "but it's easier to understand and empathize with the fight Larry was part of if you understand the larger context of his life, his family and what they had been fighting for and against their whole lives."
Remembering a legacy
Fifty years later after that difficult day in Gallup, Melanie Yazzie said Casuse's actions were born of a love for future generations of Native people — and an understanding of his place within a larger struggle for liberation.
In 1973, many took to the streets following Casuse's death. Three thousand mourners appeared at his funeral. The KIVA Club called for a congressional inquiry into the shooting. Hundreds marched in protest in Gallup and Albuquerque, according to newspaper stories at the time.
Today, Casuse's legacy lives on at protests organized by Native activists, many who see themselves grappling with the same struggle Casuse faced, Yazzie said.
In her organizing work with The Red Nation, Yazzie said she and her compatriots often ask themselves: "What would Larry do?" In essence, she said the group asks, what is the best way to confront brutality and violence to better future generations?
"Something that I think has been really beautiful and unique about The Red Nation [is] that someone like Larry really inspires in us … we just understand that we're part of something really big that isn't even about us. It's about the future," Yazzie said.
The day of remembrance event at UNM is designed to ensure young people know Casuse's story and potentially inspire them to engage in the ongoing work of caring for Native communities, Yazzie and event organizer Jennifer Nez Denetdale said.
"People forget. People forget these really pivotal, important moments in the history of Indigenous resistance," Yazzie said.
The day of remembrance will limit that forgetfulness, Yazzie said, by keeping Casuse in New Mexicans' memories.
The event also will ensure attendees, particularly UNM students, know Casuse's work toward Indigenous liberation continues today, said Denetdale, a Diné professor and chairwoman of the American Studies Department.
"There continues to be people who have a care for our nations and our communities," added Denetdale. "We continue to work to extend relations to each other based on kinship, based on who our relatives are. A sense of who we are and our relationships doesn't just include humans, but it includes Mother Earth and Father Sky and all of its living beings."