The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office is searching for 28-year-old Raul Rodriguez-Valencia of Santa Fe, the fifth man charged with murder and other counts in the death of Adan Ponce-Galdeano, whose body was found in early December in Lone Butte.
Three men have been arrested so far on counts of murder, robbery, tampering with evidence and conspiracy in the complex case, while Rodriguez-Valencia and another murder suspect remain at large.
A sixth man was arrested on suspicion of driving Ponce-Galdeano's body from a home in Santa Fe — where law enforcement authorities believe he was killed, either in a plot to rob him or to dodge a steep debt owed to him — to the residence on Arroyo Coyote Road in Lone Butte, where deputies found his body wrapped in a gray tarp inside a garage. Zachary Rhoades, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles, court records show. He is accused of threatening the home's residents at gunpoint when he dumped Ponce-Galdeano's body in their garage.
Those accused of murder include Manual Rios Alderete, 35; Angelo Martinez, 27; Michael Sweeney, 30; and Edgar Herrera, 31, who has not been arrested.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit for Rodriguez-Valencia, filed Tuesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, sheriff's office investigators believe the case is tied to financial debt, drug trafficking and possible cartel activity.
Investigators found a drug ledger and other evidence of trafficking at Ponce-Galdeano's home, the affidavit says. One witness said Rios Alderete claimed to have killed Ponce-Galdeano in an effort to steal about $90,000 he believed Ponce-Galdeano had hidden in a storage unit. No money was found.
The affidavit says Rodriguez-Valencia, known by the street name "Sicario," faces an open count of murder; a charge of conspiracy to commit murder, robbery and tampering with evidence; and a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Sweeney, who was arrested Sunday on similar counts, identified Rodriguez-Valencia as one of several men at Sweeney's home during an altercation in late November that led to Ponce-Galdeano's death, the affidavit says.
Another man who said he was at Sweeney's home that day told investigators in an interview Dec. 20 the plot to kill Ponce-Galdeano had begun two months earlier.
Sweeney had owed Ponce-Galdeano $99,000, Justin Romero said, according to the affidavit. Sweeney and Ponce-Galdeano began to argue, he said, and then several men began shooting at Ponce-Galdeano. Rios Alderete later put a bag over Ponce-Galdeano's head, he added.
Another source told investigators Martinez and Herrera claimed they had put a bag over Ponce-Galdeano's head to suffocate him when they discovered he was still breathing after being shot multiple times.
Romero, arrested in December on suspicion of burglarizing a downtown gallery of more than $100,000 worth of items, told investigators Ponce-Galdeano had stabbed Martinez in the head about six times during the incident at Sweeney's home and Martinez and Rodriguez-Valencia had shot Romero — once in each leg. Romero has not been charged in the murder case.