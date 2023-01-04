The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office is searching for 28-year-old Raul Rodriguez-Valencia of Santa Fe, the fifth man charged with murder and other counts in the death of Adan Ponce-Galdeano, whose body was found in early December in Lone Butte.

Three men have been arrested so far on counts of murder, robbery, tampering with evidence and conspiracy in the complex case, while Rodriguez-Valencia and another murder suspect remain at large.

A sixth man was arrested on suspicion of driving Ponce-Galdeano's body from a home in Santa Fe — where law enforcement authorities believe he was killed, either in a plot to rob him or to dodge a steep debt owed to him — to the residence on Arroyo Coyote Road in Lone Butte, where deputies found his body wrapped in a gray tarp inside a garage. Zachary Rhoades, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles, court records show. He is accused of threatening the home's residents at gunpoint when he dumped Ponce-Galdeano's body in their garage.

Popular in the Community