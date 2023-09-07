The 311th annual Fiesta de Santa Fe officially opens Friday, comprising a multitude of events.

Margo Shirley, who has been a Fiesta Council member for almost 50 years, called the weekend a “joyous” time for the city.

“I just love seeing people participate, of all ages, of all cultures. The visitors who come, they’re in awe of all of this,” she said.

Recommended for you