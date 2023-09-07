The 311th annual Fiesta de Santa Fe officially opens Friday, comprising a multitude of events.
Margo Shirley, who has been a Fiesta Council member for almost 50 years, called the weekend a “joyous” time for the city.
“I just love seeing people participate, of all ages, of all cultures. The visitors who come, they’re in awe of all of this,” she said.
Fiesta weekend features food, arts and entertainment on Santa Fe Plaza, with music until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and until 5 p.m. Sunday.
The weekend’s most popular events include the Desfile de los Niños, or children’s pet parade, at 9 a.m. Saturday, where costumed kids come with their dogs, cats and other pets — even animals like iguanas and snakes, said Krystle Lucero, vice president of the Fiesta Council.
The Desfile de la Gente, or Historical/Hysterical parade, at 1 p.m. Sunday, will showcase colorful floats from local schools, church groups, people running for elected office and anyone else who registers, Lucero said.
Police will close streets around the Plaza and temporarily block off various intersections during the parades, Santa Fe Police Capt. Bryan Martinez said. Streets around the Plaza will reopen by Monday morning, he said.
For the faithful, fiesta weekend kicks off with a 6 a.m. Friday Mass at Rosario Chapel. Religious observances continue with a solemn procession to and pontifical Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi Sunday morning. On Sunday evening, after a Mass of Thanksgiving at the cathedral, a candlelight procession to the Cross of the Martyrs will commemorate the deaths of Spanish colonists and 21 Franciscan friars during the Pueblo Revolt of 1680.
The first Fiesta de Santa Fe in 1712 was held to celebrate the return of Spanish colonists, led by Don Diego de Vargas, in 1692 after they had been forced to flee the city during the Pueblo Revolt. The celebration later lapsed but was revived in the early 20th century. It is “the oldest community commemoration of a European kind in the U.S.,” Lucero said.
De Vargas is said to have prayed to the Virgin Mary — in the form of a small statue known as La Conquistadora, given the additional name Our Lady of Peace in 1992 — for aid, and he promised that the settlers would honor her each year. Lucero’s devotion to fiesta is based on that promise, she said.
“I’ve always had a deep devotion to the Blessed Mother with my upbringing from my grandparents, so that’s a very key, important part to me,” she said.
Shirley also grew up with the fiesta, going to the parades and eating downtown.
“To me, Fiestas is about faith and honoring Our Lady La Conquistadora. That’s where it begins,” Shirley said.
“After that, the festivities begin,” she continued. “It’s the mariachi concerts, the music, the food, the dancing, but also the uniting and bringing people together regardless of who you are, of what you look like. It’s just a place to be joyful and to honor who we are.”
Fiesta has been getting increasingly controversial in recent years, as some Native Americans say it glorifies colonialism and sanitizes the story of the Spanish conquest of the region. A few years ago, the fiesta discontinued the Entrada, a reenactment of de Vargas’ reentry into Santa Fe. This year’s fiesta comes on the tail of a heated debate about the meaning of the celebration after the Santa Fe school board rejected, on a 3-2 vote in late August, a proposal to end Fiesta Court visits to schools during school hours.
Shirley said the Fiesta Council plans to work with the schools and Native families to make the celebration “a truly multicultural event — because it always has been.”
“It’s saying yes, history can be ugly, but let’s learn from it and move on,” she said. “Let’s bring our kids joy and show them … how to come up with a solution together to make this community better for them.”