The man and the woman who will play Capitán General y Gobernador Don Diego de Vargas and La Reina de la Fiesta de Santa Fe at this year's Fiesta de Santa Fe will be named Thursday.

This year's contest selection will be held at 7 p.m. at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. Admission is $5 and tickets are available at the door or online at holdmyticket.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The winners will be chosen by the Fiesta Council, judged on delivering an English and Spanish speech, and are questioned, in both languages, on their knowledge of historical events surrounding the Fiesta de Santa Fe, President Victor Vigil said in a news release.

