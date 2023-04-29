The man and the woman who will play Capitán General y Gobernador Don Diego de Vargas and La Reina de la Fiesta de Santa Fe at this year's Fiesta de Santa Fe will be named Thursday.
This year's contest selection will be held at 7 p.m. at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. Admission is $5 and tickets are available at the door or online at holdmyticket.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The winners will be chosen by the Fiesta Council, judged on delivering an English and Spanish speech, and are questioned, in both languages, on their knowledge of historical events surrounding the Fiesta de Santa Fe, President Victor Vigil said in a news release.
The fiesta commemorates de Vargas's reentry into the city on Sept. 14, 1692, 12 years after the Pueblo Revolt. The fiesta has been celebrated since 1712, making this year's the 311th.
Only one man is vying for the role of de Vargas this year — Vincent Isaac Martinez y Hurtado-King, a 44-year-old Santa Fe native.
Martinez y Hurtado-King is a self-employed paint and body technician who is descended from Juan Paez-Hurtado and is proud of his Spanish roots, the Fiesta Council said in a news release. His passion is building lowriders, hot rods, oldies and other beautiful cars, the council said; he is also active in the community mentoring people who struggle with alcohol and substance abuse. He is being sponsored by Los Caballeros DeVargas.
There are two candidates for Reina, Elena Sophia Talisha Valdez-Gurule and Jamie-Rae Lynn Salas de Diaz. Both women are 32 and were born and raised in Santa Fe.
Valdez-Gurule works as a floating branch manager with the State Employees Credit Union and is involved in the community through her volunteer work with Bienvinedos Food Pantry Inc., Youthworks, as a baseball coach and a classroom volunteer for Local Kids Ministry. Salas de Diaz works as as an administrative manager with the city. Her community involvement includes volunteering to coach several youth sports, including cheer, basketball, softball and volleyball.
Valdez-Gurule is being sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Santa Fe Aerie, while Salas de Diaz is sponsored by Los Caballeros De Vargas.