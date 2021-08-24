For the second year in a row, the Fiesta de Santa Fe will come and go without two popular parades.
Krystle Lucero, public relations chairwoman for the Fiesta, wrote in an email the event will not feature parades in 2021 out of an abundance of caution over large numbers of people expected to gather at the events, particularly unvaccinated children.
The Fiesta typically has two parades, the main parade, Desfile de la Gente, and a parade of pets, Desfile de Los Niños.
The main parade usually features local marching bands, mariachi, local sports teams, floats and other public figures and winds through downtown. Similarly, the pet parade features hundreds of different pets and close to 2,000 children in costume, culminating in an awards ceremony on the plaza.
Last year, as COVID-19 rattled communities, the decision was made to cancel the Fiesta in its entirety.
The decision was made to move forward with the Fiesta in 2021, despite steadily resurgent COVID-19 rates. Other events during the Fiesta will be held Sept. 4-12.
Just do away with all fiestas, that's what seems to be what everyone wants.
