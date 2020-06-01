One of the longest-running community celebrations in the nation is the latest casualty of COVID-19.
The Santa Fe Fiesta Council announced Monday that all public events held on the Plaza downtown in celebration of the annual Fiesta de Santa Fe will be canceled this year amid ongoing concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The decision, which was expected, follows the cancellation of three major art markets, the entire season of the Santa Fe Opera and other signature events in the city that draw huge crowds in confined spaces.
"We are encouraged by statistical models that show social distancing is making a difference, but ultimately the public's health is our priority," Aaron Garcia, president of Santa Fe Fiesta Inc., said in a statement. "We want to help prevent the spread of coronavirus."
Though it didn't provide any details, the Fiesta Council said it would still uphold a centuries-old promise to Nuestra Señora de la Paz. The Fiesta commemorates the 1692 reconquest of New Mexico by Spanish conquistador Don Diego de Vargas, who is said to have prayed to the Virgin Mary for a peaceful reentry after the bloody Pueblo Revolt 12 years earlier. In return, the story goes, de Vargas promised that she would be remembered each year.
A proclamation signed by city leaders in 1712 calls for an annual celebration “with Vespers, Mass, Sermon and Procession through the Main Plaza.”
Garcia said a "modified schedule ensuring the 308-year-old promise is accomplished" will be announced soon. The Fiesta Council is finalizing plans with other partners, including the Archdiocese of Santa Fe and the Santa Fe Fiesta Foundation, he said.
"We are committed to this promise for the long run — just as avowed in 1692 and affirmed on September 16, 1712, by the Santa Fe City Council proclamation," he said in his statement. "To date, Fiesta de Santa Fe honors this pledge."
While the Fiesta is rooted in religion, it has morphed into a community celebration with music and dancing, food booths, an arts and crafts fair and a popular pet parade that winds through the Plaza — all of which will have to wait until next year, Garcia said.
