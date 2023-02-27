A development plan is in place for 86 apartments and town houses on Fields Lane.

Chas Curtis, a member of the LKS LLC partnership that owns the property about 540 feet south of Airport Road, doesn’t have a developer, architect or general contract lined up yet. However, his development plan for a narrow strip of 6.165 acres passed muster Feb. 2 with the Santa Fe Planning Commission.

“We’re shopping for someone who would like to develop the project,” said Curtis, a native New Mexican who was raised in Alamogordo and has lived in Santa Fe for 20 years. “We put it on the market. We’re looking for the right partner who is looking for a smaller project.”