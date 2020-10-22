The number of people in Santa Fe County collecting unemployment benefits dropped to 9,231 Oct. 19 after reaching a peak of 13,785 in mid-June, state data shows.
Statewide, the number of workers claiming jobless benefits dropped to 118,810. That compares with a June 15 high of 155,067, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
New Mexico's unemployment rate on Oct. 10 was 7.76 percent, down 1.04 percentage point. The national unemployment rate was 5.7 percent, down 0.7 percentage point.
Weekly unemployment claims
The numbers for New Mexico and Santa Fe County include the total number of workers claiming unemployment benefits each week through both the state's unemployment insurance fund and the federal pandemic aid program for self-employed, contract and gig workers.
Oct. 19: 118,810 in New Mexico (9,231 in Santa Fe County)
Oct. 12: 121,030 (9,431)
Oct. 5: 126,475 (9,838)
Sept. 28: 128,524 (10,044)
Sept. 21: 128,951 (10,160)
Sept. 14: 129,291 (10,281)
Sept. 7: 130,028 (10,389)
Aug. 31: 130,644 (10,478)
Aug. 24: 131,600 (10,644)
Aug. 17: 132,690 (10,907)
Aug. 10: 134,671 (11,188)
Aug. 3: 139,489 (11,728)
July 27: 142,535 (12,241)
July 20: 138,679 (12,075)
July 13: 137,529 (12,165)
July 6: 131,943 (11,823)
June 29: 131,755 (11,898)
June 22: 132,483 (11,961)
June 15: 155,067 (13,785)
June 8: 149,837 (13,435)
June 1: 143,250 (12,937)
May 25: 136,841 (12,423)
May 18: 129,153 (11,795)
May 11: 118,143 (10,830)
May 4: 103,086 (9,241)
Source: New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.