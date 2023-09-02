ALBUQUERQUE — Jennifer Daniels tried to quit heroin many times, but the cravings and withdrawals — the stomach cramps, chills and fevers — always won over.

In 2013, when she learned she was pregnant with her third child, she was terrified for the baby’s well-being. She found her way to a prenatal program in Albuquerque, where doctors prescribed a medication that’s long been considered the gold standard for helping pregnant women with substance use disorder: buprenorphine.

Three months later, her baby was born — a healthy girl, now 9 years old. As for Daniels, she has been in recovery for nine years, thanks to psychotherapy and Suboxone, a combination of buprenorphine and naloxone.

