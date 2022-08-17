editor's pick Few details released on woman's death in Santa Fe County jail The New Mexican Nathan Lederman Author email Aug 17, 2022 Aug 17, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A woman died early Tuesday hours after being booked into the Santa Fe County jail. The cause of her death remains unclear.Officials have not yet identified the woman and have released no details on her death or the reason for her incarceration.County spokeswoman Sara Smith confirmed in an email Wednesday a female inmate at the jail died Tuesday afternoon. The woman had been booked into the facility early the same morning.Smith declined to comment further, saying no other information was available for release.Neither jail Warden Derek Williams nor Juan Ríos, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, responded to a request for comment. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nathan Lederman Author email Follow Nathan Lederman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe quashes sanctioned encampment idea for midtown campusManager of Santa Fe airport resigns, citing ‘lack of trust’Santa Fe's great escape: Shedding GannettSanta Fe police say woman fatally shot self while in custodyTexas man camping in Glorieta bitten by bearSanta Fe liquor store owners say outlawing mini bottles has little impactCowboys for Trump's Couy Griffin called leader of Jan. 6 mob in Santa Fe trialSuspect in Española robberies, killing caught in Santa FeFBI: 'Rust' gun couldn't fire unless trigger was pulledSuspect in Albertsons Market robbery arrested after high-speed chase Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Magic table There's always time for pie Ringside Seat Liz Cheney would provide endorsement that mattered Science on the Hill The Goldilocks of radioisotopes, just right for treating cancer Ringside Seat Santa Fe's great escape: Shedding Gannett