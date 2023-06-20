Eriyana Mason, 6, interacts with David Delgado's Senesthesiac on Tuesday at the Currents New Media Festival at the Santa Fe County Fairgrounds. The annual arts festival continues until Sunday, with 85 artworks from 70 artists, including immersive installations, multimedia performances, AI collaborations and virtual reality works.
Jeff Harbour, 71, interacts with Field of View by artists Freya Bjorg and Emma Hendrix at the Currents New Media Festival. "This is the most amazing show anywhere," Harbour said. "How lucky that we see it every year. Everyone needs to come."
