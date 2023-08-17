Carlos Medina sings and plays accordion while performing with his band Trio CPR on Thursday during a Feria Southside event. The event celebrated the Southside’s cultural heritage and invited vendors, artisans and organizations to come together to establish or grow businesses.
In hopes of bringing together south-side merchants, organizations and residents to raise business awareness and celebrate the area’s cultural heritage, the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce and the city’s Office of Economic Development held their second Feria Southside on Thursday.
The idea is to give Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs a leg up in starting or growing a business.
The event, held at the Fraternal Order of Police headquarters, 3300 Calle Maria Luisa, was more than a chance to network. It also provided the opportunity to absorb the needs of fledgling business owners who often have to operate in an environment that is challenging both linguistically and culturally.
At the initial event a year ago, officials said they learned the importance of making available Spanish-language applications for permits and licenses, plus offering Spanish-language business workshops to merchants.
Feria Southside also was an opportunity for vendors to sell their merchandise.
“We had 60 vendors and about 60% speak Spanish only,” said Kristi Salazar, programs and events manager at the Santa Fe chamber. “We had 500 attendees. The majority were families, and 50% spoke Spanish only.”
The event has evolved into an ongoing campaign by the chamber, the Economic Development Office, other partners and, separately, the Santa Fe Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to make it easier for Spanish speakers to start a business.
Since the first Feria Southside, the Economic Development Office has translated the special event application and the business licensing form into Spanish, and the material for Thursday’s Feria Southside was in Spanish first, then English.
“People who are immigrants are having a harder time navigating the process,” said Liz Camacho, communications administrator at the Office of Economic Development. “Aspiring entrepreneurs feel challenged by the process of starting a business with the language barrier and being familiar with the process.”
Monica Arpega was one entrepreneur Camacho assisted to get properly licensed for her home business, Art is Mexico.
“I asked Monica, ‘Give me your GRT number,’ and she said, ‘What is that?’ ” Camacho said, referring to the gross receipts tax.
Arpega, who moved to Santa Fe two years ago, started Art is Mexico in 2022, selling handmade accessories from Mexico and items she makes herself for people and pets.. She approached Camacho a few months ago to be a vendor at Feria Southside.
“I have everything now,” Arpega said. “My first time, I don’t have nothing. [Now] I have my license. I have my number for taxes. Liz helped me with permits and license. Liz told me what I need.”
Arpega said she works from her home now but hopes to have a place eventually to display her wares. “In the future, I want a store, but it’s too expensive now,” she said.
A special events license is a ticket to more opportunities for a home-based business.
“The door is more open to go to more festivals,” Arpega said.
Carlos Medina noticed many new vendors at this year’s Feria Southside.
“It’s my understanding last time a lot of vendors wanted to participate but because they didn’t have a business license, they couldn’t,” said Medina, owner of Bien Fierce Entertainment, which he started a year and a half ago to produce, promote and perform music, video and comedy. “We have new vendors this year that I’m going to assume are some that couldn’t have participated this year.”
Medina produced five short videos in Spanish for the Economic Development Office to walk a viewer through the process of getting a business license in the format of a telenovela with a leading man and leading woman, and a cameo.
As an outgrowth of last year’s Feria Southside, the Economic Development Office and Santa Fe Chamber each staged Spanish-anguage workshops over the past year. The chamber collaborated with WESST, an Albuquerque business incubation center, to hold a workshop on how to get a business license; worked with the state Environment Department on food truck licensing, and the city and chamber did two workshops on how to become a Feria Southside vendor.
The Economic Development Office and WESST offered two workshops in Spanish about the state’s gross receipts tax, known as GRT, and about getting licenses for food handling and food sales.
The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, collaborating with business mentoring entity SCORE Santa Fe, has put on a five-part series of workshops with bilingual training on how to start a business. The offerings also include help with financial literacy, hiring employees, social media savvy and questions to ask before starting a business, chamber President David Fresquez said.
“The Hispanic Chamber is focusing more on the X’s and O’s,” Fresquez said. “We’re seeing more new members that are Spanish-speaking only.”
Fresquez acknowledged the Santa Fe Chamber’s and city’s initial efforts over the past year.
“There is still a gap with south-side business owners and the city,” Fresquez said. “They don’t feel listened to. What they are speaking about is having more equity. They want more resources to grow their business.”
Ana Luisa has contact with many south-side businesses through Ana Luisa Event Rentals, which supplies tables, chairs, platforms, linens, tableware and other items for events.
“What I have seen is they have more confidence,” Luisa said. “People were scared to talk to someone. People [now] are willing to come forward and ask questions.”
In addition to the second Feria Southside, the Economic Development Office and Santa Fe Chamber in April and June staged the first of what they hope will be bimonthly markets for vendors, also at the Fraternal Order of Police. More than 30 vendors showcased and sold their goods and services at the first two markets. Another is scheduled Oct. 21.
“We started adjusting and fine-tuning ideas,” Camacho said.