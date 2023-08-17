In hopes of bringing together south-side merchants, organizations and residents to raise business awareness and celebrate the area’s cultural heritage, the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce and the city’s Office of Economic Development held their second Feria Southside on Thursday.

The idea is to give Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs a leg up in starting or growing a business.

The event, held at the Fraternal Order of Police headquarters, 3300 Calle Maria Luisa, was more than a chance to network. It also provided the opportunity to absorb the needs of fledgling business owners who often have to operate in an environment that is challenging both linguistically and culturally.

081723_GC_FeriaSSide02rgb.jpg

Doris Vigil McBride browses floral arrangements made by artists Patricia and Tim Alexandre during the Feria Southside event Thursday evening.
081723_GC_FeriaSSide03rgb.jpg

Theresa Montano, with Party Up! Face Painting, makes a balloon animal Pikachu for children Thursday evening during the Feria Southside event. 
081723_GC_FeriaSSide05rgb.jpg

Allan Martinez, left, and Janner Tizol battle with their balloon swords Thursday during the Feria Southside event.

Recommended for you