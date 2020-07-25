Apparently, the gold was in Wyoming all along.
Forrest Fenn, a Santa Fe-based author and art dealer who hid some $2 million worth of treasure somewhere in the Rocky Mountains, told The New Mexican in early June the prize had been found.
Fenn provided another detail Wednesday when he wrote on a fan blog that the prize was found in Wyoming.
"Because I promised the finder I would not reveal who found it or where, I have remained mostly silent," Fenn wrote on dalneitzel.com. "However, the finder understands how important some closure is for many searchers, so today he agreed that we should reveal that the treasure was found in Wyoming."
Fenn did not return calls for comment Saturday.
He hid clues in a poem he wrote as part of his autobiography, The Thrill of the Chase, which was published in 2010.
"Perhaps today’s announcement will bring some closure to those whose solves were in New Mexico, Colorado, or Montana," Fenn wrote on the blog.
