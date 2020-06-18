Forrest Fenn posted a photo earlier this week of a purported treasure chest he said was found by an unidentified person earlier this month.
The photo, posted on a website dedicated to the hunt for a treasure that captured the imagination — and time — of many in the past 10 years, is of a chest with a variety of gold coins and a rusty key. A caption read: "The treasure was found by a man I did not know and had not communicated with since 2018."
Other photos showed Fenn wearing a bracelet and going through a chest while looking at the coins and other items.
Another caption read: "The finder wants me to remain silent and I always said the finder gets to make those two calls. Who and where."
The identity of the person who found the treasure and its location have been of worldwide interest since Fenn announced its discovery nearly two weeks ago. He declined interview requests in the days after the news, leading some to speculate about a hoax.
The photos were posted on dalneitzel.com, a website popular with those interested in the chase for Fenn's treasure.
The site was filled with comments from treasure hunters or those just interested in the decadelong chase.
A poster identified as Joe Monday wrote: "Forrest and his treasure hunt have been VINDICATED and VALIDATED! Thank you, Forrest, for the adventure of a lifetime!"
Another wrote: "I feel like I went through a bad breakup. There is a hole in my heart where The Chase lived. What an experience this has been and I wish I could give the same experience to others. Rest assured that if I ever win the lottery I will make sure I host many hunts in a similar fashion for others to enjoy as well. But we all know what my chances are at the lottery lol."
