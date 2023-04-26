MORA
Charlotte Duran began to cry as she recalled evacuating her home in the Northern New Mexico community of Rainsville.
She knew danger was around the corner as the 2022 Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire moved through the mountains outside her living room window. And when she went to wash dishes in the kitchen, she could see the smoke from the menacing Cooks Peak Fire from the other side of the house.
She knew if the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire swept down the hills, her home would be in its path.
Not long afterward, she and her husband left behind their beloved home of some 30 years.
Fortunately, the structure was untouched. But the terror lingers.
“I was one of the lucky ones who didn’t lose anything,” Duran, 58, said Wednesday.
As a FEMA office opened Wednesday to those who weren’t as fortunate, Duran started her new job as a claims navigator — charged with shepherding those who’d lost much during the blaze through the process of applying for federal aid.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency opened three regional offices — in Mora, Santa Fe and Las Vegas, N.M. — with more than two dozen local residents hired to process loss claims. In all, the federal government has pledged to administer $4 billion in aid to fire survivors.
The Mora office is about eight miles west of Duran’s home, so the process is as personal as the memories for the onetime retiree. She said she was motivated to help by the small but significant acts of kindness she saw during the fire — strangers offering money and food to displaced evacuees who did not know whether the fire had devoured their homes, land, work spaces, jobs or animals.
“There’s going to be a lot of people who don’t have what they need,” she said in between processing claims at the Mora office, located in a county building. She said her own experience taught her “how much help we need in the community.”
Hired earlier this month and put through a two-week training period, she’s already realized everyone’s need is very different.
Some lost smaller items. Others lost much more.
“Some say, ‘Whatever you can help me with will help,’ ” she said.
Duran, who as a little girl dreamed up growing up to be a flight attendant — “I like to fly,” she said with a laugh — wants people to know there are local FEMA employees who want make a difficult process a little easier to negotiate.
“These are my people; I’ve been with these people,” said Duran, who moved to the Mora area when she was about 5. “I know these people, and I want to help them as much as I can. We have to get them to realize we can help.”
She and the other locals hired by FEMA are known and recognized within their communities, said Angela Gladwell, who oversees the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon FEMA efforts.
“They know the community, they go out day-to-day to businesses — gas stations, grocery stores — just talking to people who need help,” Gladwell said in an interview.
Paired with FEMA’s efforts to ensure each claimant deals with just one consistent agency employee in the process, it’s hoped personal community interactions will help soothe victims still traumatized by the experience, Gladwell said.
Another round of hires for the FEMA offices is planned for mid-May, she added.
Only a few people trickled into the Mora office Wednesday — a sign, perhaps, that people haven’t yet realized the place opened this week. Among them were Tobias Lovato and Greg Elbring, a couple of retired national laboratory employees.
They said they lost 45 acres of forest — “It was moonscaped,” Lovato said — plus some diversion dams, fences and maybe, depending how the flooding goes, a bridge on their property.
They put in a loss claim Wednesday. Lovato, who said he dealt with FEMA employee Michelle Moleski, a resident of nearby Ocate, said he appreciates she is local and thus “understands what we are going through.”
The pair recalled attending one FEMA-run town hall in which they and other Northern New Mexicans urged the agency to hire locals who know the land, the people and the customs of the region. Lovato and Elbring said there is still a lot of local distrust of FEMA based on the fact the fire was started by federally prescribed burns and how some aid workers in the initial stages seemed to make things more difficult for fire survivors.
They noted the hiring of locals in the claims offices is a big step toward earning local trust.
Duran, whose daughter was forced out of her trailer in Holman after post-fire flash flooding hit the region, agreed.
“It’s very important to have empathy,” Duran said. “If we don’t show them we have it when they’re here, they’re not going to believe in us. They need to know we feel like they feel.”