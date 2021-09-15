A Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputy alleges in a lawsuit she faced gender- and medical-based discrimination and retaliation in 2016 after she was injured in an off-duty car crash and later requested work accommodations.
Rachel Weber, a deputy with the department since 2008, says in her complaint she developed “complex regional pain syndrome” from the crash, which she claimed damaged her neck.
Santa Fe County and the County Commission were named as defendants in the lawsuit, filed Friday in District Court.
After she received medical clearance to return to work with temporary accommodations, including light-duty work and an adjusted protective vest, then-Sheriff Robert Garcia denied the request, according to the lawsuit.
“Deputy Weber was not permitted to return to work and was essentially ignored despite having left daily messages requesting she be contacted about a return to work,” the lawsuit states.
Weber was terminated from the sheriff’s office a short time later. She appealed her dismissal in February 2017, but alleges in the lawsuit she was never compensated for the months she was not permitted to work.
After she returned to work, the complaint contends she faced a hostile environment and was denied opportunities to do work that would not require her to wear a protective vest, such as criminal investigations.
Weber also claims she was forced to work overtime without compensation and received her first negative performance evaluation, among other issues.
She has since worked in the First Judicial District Courthouse and as a patrol officer.
Weber has filed two discrimination complaints against the sheriff’s office with the New Mexico Human Rights Bureau since 2016, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit accuses the the county of violating the New Mexico Human Rights Act, the Whistleblower Protection Act and the Fraud Against Taxpayers Act. Weber is seeking compensatory damages along with double lost wages for forced time off.
Linda Hemphill, Weber’s attorney, said the case is one of many her office has litigated for women in law enforcement.
Most female officers, she added, face an “uphill battle” when it comes to equal treatment.
“The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office needs to look at how it has treated women and how it has treated requests for accommodation,” Hemphill said. “Rachel’s case is about gender discrimination but it’s also about serious medical condition discrimination and giving people a break.”
The sheriff’s office declined to comment on the case. County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart also declined to comment.
Weber is one of about eight women working in the sheriff’s office, according to the lawsuit.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.