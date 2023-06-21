Federal officials are warning the thousands of Northern New Mexico residents affected by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire to beware of scams that could lead to further losses.

As disaster recovery gets underway, scammers pretending to be employees or contractors with the Federal Emergency Management Agency have been targeting victims of the historic blaze and post-fire flooding.

They can con people into giving sensitive personal information such as Social Security numbers and then exploit it. Or they can persuade people to pay upfront for repairs and other services they never perform.