Federal officials are warning the thousands of Northern New Mexico residents affected by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire to beware of scams that could lead to further losses.
As disaster recovery gets underway, scammers pretending to be employees or contractors with the Federal Emergency Management Agency have been targeting victims of the historic blaze and post-fire flooding.
They can con people into giving sensitive personal information such as Social Security numbers and then exploit it. Or they can persuade people to pay upfront for repairs and other services they never perform.
FEMA spokeswoman Deborah Martinez recommends looking for the badge with FEMA’s logo on it.
“Those who don’t and are looking to rip people off ... to steal from them or dupe them aren’t in possession of such ID,” Martinez said.
At least several people have been bilked, she said. One woman, who was a flood victim, was robbed after letting a man who claimed to be a contractor into her home.
Sometimes the scam is less blatant.
Unscrupulous contractors will exaggerate the services they’ll provide for a certain fee to get the job, then do shoddy work.
Martinez said the scammers, some of them pretending to work at FEMA claims offices, are learning who was affected by the fire or flooding.
If you are suspicious of someone offering services, you should call the FEMA fraud helpline at 866-223-0814 or visit one of the claims offices in Santa Fe, Las Vegas, N.M., or Mora to verify the person or the accuracy of the information given, she said.
People also can file a complaint with state Attorney General’s Office or the Better Business Bureau, she said. No one who has been through a disaster should have to suffer fraud.