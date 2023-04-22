People looking for help in dealing with the aftermath of the historic Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire will soon be able to talk to federal officials face to face.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office, which is charged with administering nearly $4 billion in emergency financial aid for survivors of the fire, will open its three regional offices to the public Wednesday, said Ben Akers, external affairs officer for the FEMA claims office in New Mexico.

The agency has hired 43 people to staff the offices in Mora, Santa Fe and Las Vegas, N.M., including 30 locals, he said in an interview. All FEMA employees serving as “navigators” — those who will take claimants through the claims process — are New Mexicans, he said.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Recommended for you