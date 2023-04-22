People looking for help in dealing with the aftermath of the historic Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire will soon be able to talk to federal officials face to face.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office, which is charged with administering nearly $4 billion in emergency financial aid for survivors of the fire, will open its three regional offices to the public Wednesday, said Ben Akers, external affairs officer for the FEMA claims office in New Mexico.
The agency has hired 43 people to staff the offices in Mora, Santa Fe and Las Vegas, N.M., including 30 locals, he said in an interview. All FEMA employees serving as “navigators” — those who will take claimants through the claims process — are New Mexicans, he said.
Many of them are from “affected communities,” he added. He said FEMA wants to offer that personal connection — “someone who has gone through the [fire] experience” — to help claimants as they deal with the loss and grief that followed the fire.
As of Friday, the FEMA claims office had received 548 notices of loss associated with the fire, he said. So far, FEMA workers have reached out to 518 of those claimants to start the process of reviewing and processing claims.
The plan is to ensure each claimant has a single FEMA navigator through the process, Akers said. In the initial phase, agency navigators will “make sure nothing is missing in the claims form, walk them through it by phone or in person. That leads to the next phase — providing proof of loss and damage lists.”
If a claimant has lost all proof of ownership of homes or other property, Akers said there are other methods, including property records and statements from local officials “verifying this individual did own or lease property that was damaged.”
He said the navigators eventually will start meeting claimants on their property or, if the fire survivors prefer, in a public place to review the claims and talk about the damage.
“We want to make things as easy for the claimant as possible,” he said.
Though FEMA has not yet released its final set of rules regarding claims, Akers said interim rules are in place. Claimants will not lose out on any compensatory funds allowed by the final rules even if they’ve already received some compensation under the interim rules, he said.
He said FEMA is sympathetic to those who incurred losses or damages in the fire and wants to begin making partial payments — “a portion of someone’s claim” — as soon as next month.
During a series of public town hall meetings held late last year regarding FEMA’s plans to open claims offices, many locals affected by the fire urged the agency to hire New Mexicans who best understand the personal and communal sense of loss and suffering brought on by the disaster that destroyed hundreds of homes and farms and surrounding land and forests.