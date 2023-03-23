Federal Emergency Management Agency officials are getting closer to opening physical claims offices in communities hit hard by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire last year.

FEMA intends to have offices up and running in Santa Fe, Mora and Las Vegas, N.M., sometime in April, said Angela Gladwell, claims office director for FEMA in New Mexico. To give the field offices a local touch, FEMA has hired between 25 and 30 New Mexicans to help staff them.

"Last week we onboarded 19 local hires, and they are going through training right now," Gladwell said in an interview Thursday. She said another six to 12 local hires will start in mid-April.

