Federal Emergency Management Agency officials are getting closer to opening physical claims offices in communities hit hard by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire last year.
FEMA intends to have offices up and running in Santa Fe, Mora and Las Vegas, N.M., sometime in April, said Angela Gladwell, claims office director for FEMA in New Mexico. To give the field offices a local touch, FEMA has hired between 25 and 30 New Mexicans to help staff them.
"Last week we onboarded 19 local hires, and they are going through training right now," Gladwell said in an interview Thursday. She said another six to 12 local hires will start in mid-April.
Starting Monday, the federal agency charged with administrating about $4 billion in federal aid for New Mexico communities will have an operational phone number. FEMA recently launched a Facebook page to provide updates and take feedback as well.
During a series of public town hall meetings held late last year, regarding FEMA's plans to open claims offices, many locals impacted by the fire urged the agency to hire New Mexicans who best understand the personal and communal sense of loss and suffering brought on by the disaster. that destroyed hundreds of homes and farms and surrounding land and forests. FEMA held several job fairs to attract local candidates late last year and earlier this year.
Among the New Mexico hires are Jennifer Carbajal, a U.S. Air Force veteran who was living in Rociada when the fire flared up in the area nearly a year ago, and Paula P. Gutierrez, a Santa Clara Pueblo tribal member who saw the devastation wrought upon communities by the Cerro Grande Fire of 2000 and the Las Conchas Fire of 2011.
Both said in interviews Thursday that as locals who have loved ones and friends still reeling from disasters, they joined FEMA to help assuage the suffering of survivors.
"When the fire hit, I knew there would be a need to organize and streamline recovery efforts," said Carbajal, who serves as deputy director of the New Mexico claims office. Carbajal previously served as a deputy state voluntary agency liaison for the Mora-San Miguel Long Term Recovery Group, which supported disaster recovery efforts during and after the fire.
Gutierrez, who was hired as as an advocate for claimants, said she remains empathetic to claimants' needs, having seen the way fires can destroy lands and natural resources for tribal communities.
"This position was created from a need to listen to community voices," she said. "Knowing what the community has gone through, I wanted to be able to help," Gutierrez said.
Gutierrez said she will be "someone who will go to bat for them and get the resources they need.
Gladwell said FEMA teams are analyzing the roughly 400 loss claims filed to date. Most of the claimants are individuals, she said. She said about 20% of claimants are represented by lawyers.
Gladwell said FEMA is still building a policy team, a claims team and an appeals and arbitration team.
The fire, which was the largest in New Mexico history, started April 6 of last year when federal prescribed burns went out of control. The fire destroyed more than 341,000 acres in the mountains northwest of Las Vegas.
People in the fire zone said the tragedy has placed financial, emotional and physical stress on local governments, which had to contend with its effects as well as ensuing flooding in the summer.
Though FEMA officials had previously said they hoped to open the field claims offices in February, Gladwell said there have been "a lot of pieces building a brand-new program" and the hiring process slowed things down.
She said FEMA will have mobile sites in areas impacted by the fire for people to visit. In addition, the agency plans another public meeting to provide updates and information in Mora in mid-April.
Claimants have until Nov. 14, 2024 to file loss claims, Gladwell said.