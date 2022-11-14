052822_CHETfirefighters01 .jpg

Max Pacheco, a firefighter with CHET Volunteer Fire Department, crosses a stream near an area devastated by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. FEMA announced Monday it will start taking and processing loss claim notices from eligible New Mexico residents affected by the fire. 

 Photos by Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

For those still suffering the fallout from the historic and devastating Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, federal help is getting a little bit closer.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Monday it will start taking and processing loss claim notices from those who lost homes, businesses, property or other items of value in the fire. 

FEMA official Angela Gladwell, who will lead the new Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire claims office, said Monday the $2.5 billion in federal funding approved by President Joe Biden in September "will provide much needed resources to help individuals and communities to recover."

