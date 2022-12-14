Peter A. Arguello really wants the job. Any of the jobs, in fact. 

He was dressed like the perfect applicant at the job fair: polished black boots, gray dress slacks, a light blue shirt and dark blue tie, and — even beneath his protective mask — a discernible smile of optimism.

Arguello speaks several languages, and as he awaited an interview with officials at the Federal Emergency Management Agency job fair Wednesday, he rattled off phrases from all of them: English, Spanish, French, German, Japanese.

General Assignment Reporter

