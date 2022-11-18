Danielle M. Lucero, a San Miguel firefighter, speaks about how unfair it is that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will not reimburse victims of the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire for the full amount at a meeting Thursday in Las Vegas, N.M.
Ciciely Hickmon, external affairs officer with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, hands out loss of claim forms to people Thursday as they exit from the public comment meeting about reimbursements for the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire in Las Vegas, N.M.
Danielle M. Lucero, a San Miguel firefighter, speaks about how unfair it is that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will not reimburse victims of the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire for the full amount at a meeting Thursday in Las Vegas, N.M.
Ciciely Hickmon, external affairs officer with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, hands out loss of claim forms to people Thursday as they exit from the public comment meeting about reimbursements for the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire in Las Vegas, N.M.
LAS VEGAS, N.M. — New Mexicans affected by the historic Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire are telling federal officials they need them to do more as they attempt to recover from the monthslong disaster.
In the first of four planned public comment sessions with the Federal Emergency Management Agency — charged with administering $2.5 billion in financial aid for communities charred by the blaze — victims said they want a New Mexico claims administrator who understands the communal sense of loss brought on by a fire that destroyed hundreds of homes and land vital to the survival of many in the area.
“There is a cultural value system that values things differently from how you value them,” said Frank Flores, one of about 125 people who attended Thursday night’s session in Las Vegas. “You need to sit down and listen and follow the lead of the people of this community on how you value.
“You’re not valuing buildings in the same way or the land or the trees in the same way,” he added. “Talk to people about how they value the things they lost and make them whole.”
Restitution in the wake of the monthslong fire may be difficult. Many in Mora, San Miguel and Taos counties say they lost more than merely land or homes or livestock. They’ve also lost a way of living.
“When my house burned down, the person I was died,” said Rociada resident Kayt Peck, who lost her home in the fire in late April.
She said for a lot of people, wealth lies in the land they owned and worked, and not the monetary value of it.
“Yes, money matters,” she said Friday morning after the meeting. “You’ve got to rebuild. But it’s much more about treating people with dignity and respect.”
She and others at the meeting said their past experiences with FEMA officials have not always been cordial or respectful. A few expressed distrust of the agency, claiming federal employees who do not live or work in their communities will never understand what they need.
Angela Gladwell, the FEMA official who will oversee a planned New Mexico claims office which should be up and running within a few months, said the agency will be hiring local “experts” to help develop and administer the claims process, including the evaluation of losses.
Near the end of Thursday’s meeting, she told the assembly it has been difficult for “us as a federal family to bring a set of programs to you that was not at all designed for what you have gone through.”
After the meeting, she said she knows there has been “so much suffering that’s been going on in New Mexico as a result of the fire. I think what we are looking at is how we can compensate folks as much as possible … to help make sure New Mexicans can get back on their feet and feel they can address these big gaps.”
On Monday, FEMA officials announced they would start processing loss claims notices from those who lost homes, businesses, property or other items of value in the fire. The agency also set up the public comment sessions, which will run into early January, in the Las Vegas and Mora areas. FEMA also published interim regulations for filing applications for aid. Eligible residents have two years to apply for assistance.
Lawyers have been working with some residents in filing suit against the federal government, which admitted culpability in starting the prescribed burns that consumed more than 340,000 acres.
Some attorneys attended the Las Vegas event, and at least one said attorneys’ fees should not taken out of fire survivors’ compensation but rather be awarded outside of the damages.
Some who attended Thursday’s meeting also said they want to see a process to apply for compensation for travel time related to the disaster — such as a road trip from Las Vegas to Santa Fe, or Albuquerque, or even Denver to obtain necessary documents for their claims.
Some expressed dismay that FEMA may only compensate them for up to 25 percent of certain losses, particularly with reforestation efforts on their lands. They said they should be compensated 100 percent for what they lost.
One man said 25 percent is “not enough to bring us back to where we need to be. We lost houses; we lost meadows. It’s going to take three or four years to get us back to where we need to be.”
Peck also said during the meeting she wants FEMA officials to be transparent about exactly where the money is going and how it is spent.
“Can we see those numbers?” she asked.
During the meeting, Gladwell said those hurt by the fire do not need to provide documentation when they submit initial loss claims.
She said after the meeting it is possible that people lost all documentation to back up those claims in the fire, but that does not mean they will not get compensated.
“This is not an issue that is unique here for FEMA,” she said. “We’re seeing this in different locations. There are other ways to determine that someone owns a property and has been there … land records, affidavits, there are others ways. That is our goal: to see what is reasonable to get that done without documentation.”
The claims guidelines give claimants the option of accepting the final FEMA claim offer or appealing it. But if the claimant accepts the offer, he or she must agree to not seek “other legal avenues,” Gladwell said during the presentation, held at the Old Memorial Middle School in Las Vegas.