LAS VEGAS, N.M. — New Mexicans affected by the historic Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire are telling federal officials they need them to do more as they attempt to recover from the monthslong disaster.

In the first of four planned public comment sessions with the Federal Emergency Management Agency — charged with administering $2.5 billion in financial aid for communities charred by the blaze — victims said they want a New Mexico claims administrator who understands the communal sense of loss brought on by a fire that destroyed hundreds of homes and land vital to the survival of many in the area.

“There is a cultural value system that values things differently from how you value them,” said Frank Flores, one of about 125 people who attended Thursday night’s session in Las Vegas. “You need to sit down and listen and follow the lead of the people of this community on how you value.

